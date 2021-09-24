fbpx

China's 'New' Crypto Ban Is 10 Days Old, But Panic Sellers Send Bitcoin To $40,900

bySamyuktha Sriram
September 24, 2021 8:42 am
The People’s Bank of China reiterated its anti-crypto stance on Friday with a “fresh notice” declaring all cryptocurrency-related activities illegal.

What Happened: China’s central bank published a notice on its website stating that all services offering trading, order matching, token issuance and derivatives for virtual currencies are strictly prohibited. 

Following the news, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) shed $3,000 from its price within a span of two hours. The market-leading cryptocurrency was trading at $45,000 before it dropped 6% to a low of $40,900 at the time of writing.

Yet according to reports from several Chinese residents, the PBOC notice itself was originally issued on Sept. 15 and was only posted online earlier Friday.

The notice itself was a reiteration of the Chinese authorities' previous stance on cryptocurrencies, with only a few new takeaways.

One of those takeaways is that even overseas crypto exchanges are now subject to scrutiny if they facilitate trading activities in mainland China in any way.

These exchanges would not be exempt from illegal status in the country, said the PBOC, which reportedly plans to investigate workers employed by these foreign crypto exchanges.

As noted by Chinese journalist Colin Wu, the most severely impacted tokens are those belonging to major crypto exchanges used primarily by Chinese residents.

The notice also named stablecoin Tether (CRYPTO: USDT) in addition to Bitcoin and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) as an “illegal” crypto asset.

At the time of writing, market-wide fear was still imminent as cryptocurrencies continued to sell off.

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) fell by 9% to a low of $2,800 along with most large-cap altcoins.

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) lost 10%, falling to a price of 19 cents. Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) fell by 5% and 10%, respectively.

Crypto-focused stocks like Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) and MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) sold off during premarket trading, dropping by more than 5%.

Related Articles

5 Key Headlines You May Have Missed From This Weekend: Hang Seng Crash, El Salvador Bitcoin Buy, Litecoin Growth, Apple iOS15 Update, Netflix At Emmys

5 Key Headlines You May Have Missed From This Weekend: Hang Seng Crash, El Salvador Bitcoin Buy, Litecoin Growth, Apple iOS15 Update, Netflix At Emmys

Heading into a new trading week, here is a quick roundup of the top five stories from the cryptocurrency, technology and corporate sectors that traders and investors wouldn't want to miss out. read more
Bitcoin, Ethereum And These 2 Cryptos Are Set For 'Explosive' 4th Quarter, Says Popular Analyst Michaël van de Poppe

Bitcoin, Ethereum And These 2 Cryptos Are Set For 'Explosive' 4th Quarter, Says Popular Analyst Michaël van de Poppe

Popular crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe is bullish on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) and Solana CRYPTO: SOL) and believes they are ready for an “explosive” fourth quarter. read more
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin End The Week On Lackluster Note As Stablecoin-Regulations Take Center Stage In Washington

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin End The Week On Lackluster Note As Stablecoin-Regulations Take Center Stage In Washington

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and other major cryptocurrencies were in negative territory on Sunday night as the global cryptocurrency market capitalization fell 3.16% to $2.08 trillion. read more
This Cryptocurrency Has Better 4-Year Returns Than Dogecoin, Bitcoin, Ethereum

This Cryptocurrency Has Better 4-Year Returns Than Dogecoin, Bitcoin, Ethereum

Binance Coin (CRYPTO: BNB) is the cryptocurrency that underpins the Binance ecosystem. While it was originally launched as an ERC-20 token in July 2017 on the Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) blockchain, the token has since moved on to its own network. read more