fbpx

Coinbase Report Finds These Cryptos Were The Most Used For Terror Funding

bySamyuktha Sriram
September 23, 2021 5:21 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Coinbase Report Finds These Cryptos Were The Most Used For Terror Funding

A new report from Coinbase Global Inc’s (NASDAQ:COIN) Special Investigations Team has revealed that three cryptocurrencies — Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP — accounted for more than 98% of terror funding.

What Happened: According to the report, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) remained the most used cryptocurrency among terrorist organizations' funding efforts over the years. Hamas, a Palestinian Sunni-Islamic fundamentalist group of militants, raised close to $1 million in BTC over time.

“This is likely because Hamas actively solicits donations primarily in the form of BTC on their website and related Telegram channels,” said Coinbase.

Besides Hamas, al Qaeda and ISIS also received crypto donations solely in the form of Bitcoin.

In fact, it was only in August 2020 that a Saudi-led jihadi activist movement began receiving Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), XRP (CRYPTO: XRP), and other ERC-20 tokens as donations.

According to Coinbase, the movement’s leader has advocated for the recent Taliban uprising in Afghanistan and appears to have incited violence against governments and countries, including Pakistan, Israel and the U.S. on Twitter. 

When Coinbase broke down the movement's fundraising by currency, it discovered that altcoins were the primary source: XRP accounted for 39.7% of funds, Ethereum and ERC-20 tokens accounted for close to 20%, while Bitcoin made up slightly more than 40% of funds.

 

Despite the anonymity associated with cryptocurrency that would likely make it an ideal choice for financing terrorist-related activities, transactions associated with it made up less than 0.05% of all illicit volume.

Price Action: On Thursday afternoon, Bitcoin was trading at $44,697.27, up 2.75%; Ethereum was trading at $3,143.81, gaining 3.96% over the same period; and XRP gained 0.90% and was trading at $0.99.

Photo: Markus Spiske on Unsplash

 

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Global Markets

Related Articles

Invesco Partners With Galaxy Digital To Launch Series Of Crypto ETFs

Invesco Partners With Galaxy Digital To Launch Series Of Crypto ETFs

Leading U.S. read more
Tom Brady Wants To Be Paid In Bitcoin, Ethereum And Solana

Tom Brady Wants To Be Paid In Bitcoin, Ethereum And Solana

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady said that he “would love to be paid” in cryptocurrency. read more
Argo Blockchain's Uplisting: What Investors Should Know About Bitcoin Miner

Argo Blockchain's Uplisting: What Investors Should Know About Bitcoin Miner

A leading blockchain technology company focused on mining Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is uplisting from the OTC to the Nasdaq. Here’s what investors should know about the company. read more
Gold Investors Are Moving On To Cryptocurrencies Like Bitcoin And Ethereum, Says Bloomberg Commodities Strategist

Gold Investors Are Moving On To Cryptocurrencies Like Bitcoin And Ethereum, Says Bloomberg Commodities Strategist

Investors are giving up on gold and moving on to cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), according to Bloomberg Intelligence Commodity Strategist Mike McGlone. read more