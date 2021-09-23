Leading Bitcoin Informational Website Hacked And Used To Promote Giveaway Scam

Bitcoin.org, a leading informational website on the apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), has been hacked yet again

What Happened: Visitors to the website were displayed a pop-up asking them to send money to a BTC wallet, which as per the message would be doubled and sent back, Benzinga has confirmed.

The stated reason for the largesse was that the Bitcoin Foundation is “giving back to the community.”

At press time, Bitcoin.org was not functioning and, “Cøbra,” the pseudonymous operator of Bitcoin.org said the website could remain down for same days.

https://t.co/OsFgRFRRZb has been compromised. Currently looking into how the hackers put up the scam modal on the site. May be down for a few days. — Cøbra (@CobraBitcoin) September 23, 2021

Why It Matters: It should be noted that Bitcoin.org, an open-source project that supports Bitcoin development, is not affiliated with the Bitcoin Foundation.

The giveaway scam’s wallet has received nearly $18,000 in small transactions, as of press time.

In June, Craig Wright, the founder of Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO: BSV) won a ruling in his favor from a court in the United Kingdom that forbade Cobra from hosting the original Bitcoin whitepaper.

Soon after the court ruling, Bitcoin.org fell victim to a denial of service attack, as per a CoinDesk report.

