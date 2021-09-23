fbpx

Leading Bitcoin Informational Website Hacked And Used To Promote Giveaway Scam

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
September 23, 2021 1:00 am
Bitcoin.org, a leading informational website on the apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), has been hacked yet again

What Happened: Visitors to the website were displayed a pop-up asking them to send money to a BTC wallet, which as per the message would be doubled and sent back, Benzinga has confirmed.

The stated reason for the largesse was that the Bitcoin Foundation is “giving back to the community.”

At press time, Bitcoin.org was not functioning and, “Cøbra,” the pseudonymous operator of Bitcoin.org said the website could remain down for same days.

Why It Matters: It should be noted that Bitcoin.org, an open-source project that supports Bitcoin development, is not affiliated with the Bitcoin Foundation.

See Also: HOW TO SPOT A CRYPTO SCAM

The giveaway scam’s wallet has received nearly $18,000 in small transactions, as of press time.

In June, Craig Wright, the founder of Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO: BSV) won a ruling in his favor from a court in the United Kingdom that forbade Cobra from hosting the original Bitcoin whitepaper.

Soon after the court ruling, Bitcoin.org fell victim to a denial of service attack, as per a CoinDesk report

Read Next: Craig Wright-Founded Bitcoin Spinoff Suffers 51% Attack: What You Should Know

