fbpx

Elon Musk Says Reducing Dogecoin Fee 'Super Important' To Make Adoption At Places Like AMC Theaters Viable

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
September 22, 2021 9:23 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Elon Musk Says Reducing Dogecoin Fee 'Super Important' To Make Adoption At Places Like AMC Theaters Viable

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has once again stressed the importance of lowered Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) fees in order to make transactions like the purchase of movie tickets viable.

What Happened: Musk’s comments were made on Twitter in the wake of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) CEO Adam Aron conducting a poll on the same social network on whether the cinema chain should accept the meme cryptocurrency. 

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

The Tesla CEO said in response to a tweet by DOGE co-founder Billy Markus that it was “super important” for transaction fees to decline.

In turn, Markus called for all 1.14.3 DOGE nodes to update to the 1.14.4 version of the cryptocurrency software so that “we can release low fees by default.”

Why It Matters: On Wednesday, Aron said his Twitter poll saw an overwhelming response with more than three-fourths of users voting in favor of the Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency.

See Also: ​​Why Is Dogecoin Outperforming The Wider Crypto Market Today?

Musk was among those who liked the poll. Aron commented on the development, “I never thought I would see this day.”

Last month, Musk had remarked it was “important” that more DOGE nodes update to the latest software. In June, Musk had made a similar comment while reacting to a proposal by DOGE developer Ross Nicoll. 

The lowered fee, if and when it comes into effect, would see the average Dogecoin transaction fee revised to 0.01 DOGE. The average transaction fee currently stands at 2.24 DOGE as per BitInfoCharts.com.

Price Action: At press time, over 24 hours, DOGE spiked 8.61% to $0.22.

Read Next: Is Selling Bitcoin, Other Cryptos On SEC Concerns Justified? Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Says Any Weakness Is Temporary

Photo: Courtesy of Furtherfield Gallery on Flickr

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Wen Wallets? Robinhood Teases Crypto Wallets With New Website

Wen Wallets? Robinhood Teases Crypto Wallets With New Website

The rise of interest in the cryptocurrency markets has led to many stock investing platforms offering cryptocurrencies to trade. Some of the platforms offer direct exposure through crypto wallets and others allow buying and selling of the cryptocurrencies in a manner similar to a stock. read more
AMC Entertainment CEO Tells Apes To 'Stay Tuned' For Dogecoin Updates, Compliments Elon Musk

AMC Entertainment CEO Tells Apes To 'Stay Tuned' For Dogecoin Updates, Compliments Elon Musk

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) is a darling among an increasingly large group of retail investors, better known as the "apes."  read more
RedSwan CRE Accepts Dogecoin For 2 Multifamily Property Investment Vehicles

RedSwan CRE Accepts Dogecoin For 2 Multifamily Property Investment Vehicles

RedSwan CRE, a tokenization platform focused on the leading commercial real estate sector, is now accepting Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) as one of its payment options for investment in two multifamily properties. read more
Why Is Dogecoin Outperforming The Wider Crypto Market Today?

Why Is Dogecoin Outperforming The Wider Crypto Market Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 0.3% higher at $0.21 over 24 hours early Wednesday morning. What’s Moving: The meme cryptocurrency has fallen 12.82% over a seven-day trailing period. read more