Elon Musk Says Reducing Dogecoin Fee 'Super Important' To Make Adoption At Places Like AMC Theaters Viable

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has once again stressed the importance of lowered Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) fees in order to make transactions like the purchase of movie tickets viable.

What Happened: Musk’s comments were made on Twitter in the wake of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) CEO Adam Aron conducting a poll on the same social network on whether the cinema chain should accept the meme cryptocurrency.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

The Tesla CEO said in response to a tweet by DOGE co-founder Billy Markus that it was “super important” for transaction fees to decline.

Super important for Doge fees to drop to make things like buying movie tix viable — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 22, 2021

In turn, Markus called for all 1.14.3 DOGE nodes to update to the 1.14.4 version of the cryptocurrency software so that “we can release low fees by default.”

Why It Matters: On Wednesday, Aron said his Twitter poll saw an overwhelming response with more than three-fourths of users voting in favor of the Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency.

See Also: ​​Why Is Dogecoin Outperforming The Wider Crypto Market Today?

Musk was among those who liked the poll. Aron commented on the development, “I never thought I would see this day.”

Last month, Musk had remarked it was “important” that more DOGE nodes update to the latest software. In June, Musk had made a similar comment while reacting to a proposal by DOGE developer Ross Nicoll.

The lowered fee, if and when it comes into effect, would see the average Dogecoin transaction fee revised to 0.01 DOGE. The average transaction fee currently stands at 2.24 DOGE as per BitInfoCharts.com.

Price Action: At press time, over 24 hours, DOGE spiked 8.61% to $0.22.

Read Next: Is Selling Bitcoin, Other Cryptos On SEC Concerns Justified? Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Says Any Weakness Is Temporary

Photo: Courtesy of Furtherfield Gallery on Flickr