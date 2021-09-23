Goji Crypto (GOJ) and Dog Collar (COLLAR) Form Strategic Partnership

Atlanta, Georgia — Goji Crypto (GOJ) and Dog Collar (COLLAR) are pleased to announce a strategic partnership to include COLLAR Token as part of the growing list of robust cryptocurrencies supported by Goji's services.

Goji is excited to welcome the ERC-20 token COLLAR to the Goji platform. This partnership will enable COLLAR to utilize the Goji platform in the Staking and Farming of the COLLAR token and the soon-to-be-released COLLAR governance token, that will be an additional reward given to COLLAR holders that elect to Stake or Farm on the GOJI platform.

COLLAR has cemented its place in history by turning the future of the COLLAR token over to the holders via the COLLAR Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), an off-chain gas-less voting system. From COLLAR's actions in having its holders in control of the path, COLLAR is not the leader in transparent Defi projects. COLLAR’s history, activities and future planning are transparent and undertaken by a vote of HODL members. COLLAR utilizes a DAO for each strategic move, and all of its steering committee members are elected to set terms. The COLLAR Community completed its first official DAO Proposal by adoption the COLLAR Community Paper (CP) that can be seen at: https://docs.collartoken.com . COLLAR supports a charitable portfolio campaign that will contribute to animal welfare and human/animal welfare and sustainability projects around the globe.

How it will work: Dog Collar Token (COLLAR) will be listed on the Goji Crypto platform. This gives this token the capability to leverage the "as a Service" functionalities; Goji Lock, Goji Farming, Goji Staking, Goji Dao and GojiSwap these services are distributed by a decentralized application that interfaces a smart contract within the Ethereum and Polygon networks, other chains are slated in 2022. These centralized applications gives COLLAR the benefit to scale rapidly and are accessible across the globe with security in mind.

”Today's announcement builds on the existing relationship between Goji Crypto and Dog Collar teams, and we are proud to announce Dog Collar token as a strategic partner, and we are excited to be working with the technical and creative team at Dog Collar. We feel this is the first and only crypto token that has truly honored its Decentralized Finance (Defi) origins and is putting strong governance in place to maintain the integrity of this community-run token.” said Stephen Banner, Lead Developer – Founder of Goji Crypto.

Mr. Banner continues, "Having COLLAR select Goji shows that our vision in being a fair and open platform benefits all who utilize our Goji Crypto toolset."

"This partnership with Goji will better help us to spread our message and purpose. Yes, we are a cryptocurrency token with passionate holders. Still, we aim to be a transparent community, supported by our #CollarCrew members, with a common goal of making the world a better place for those who have been forgotten, neglected, and harmed by traditional centralized finance operations. We have a love for improving the welfare of rescue animals, humans who need a step up, and our world in general.” said Morpheus, Dog Collar Chair.

About Dog Collar Token

The Dog Collar (COLLAR) token is a dynamic meme token that was reestablished by a committed team of Defi enthusiasts, to be the first truly transparent and community-managed token available to users worldwide.

The #CollarCrew Community is a group of creative visionaries and reflective thinkers – young and old from across the globe. The common purpose of being involved and working in transparent and truly decentralized finance opportunities that can be utilized for good has brought this group of passionate participants together, working more synergistically as an energetic and productive team. We are proud to be part of #CollarCrew and excited for what the future holds for us and our ability to change the course of forgotten but worthy causes, people, and life on this planet.

Learn more about Dog Collar token at: https://www.collartoken.com

About Goji Crypto

Goji Crypto is Blockchain for business, simplified. Goji Crypto ("Goji") is a Software as a Service (SaaS) platform that aims to allow projects to leverage the power of the blockchain with ease. With a single, easy-to-use dashboard, the Goji platform will provide ease for businesses to receive online payments (consumer to business) and send and receive funds to other companies or institutions (business to business). In one of many possible use cases, the Goji platform would allow businesses to conduct transactions in fiat currencies across the existing Ethereum blockchain without the need for developing or maintaining their infrastructure. This user-friendly, single-pane dashboard will enable customers to execute trades in a simple interface while all exchanges and blockchain transactions happen on the SaaS back end. This functionality helps mitigate the need for the end-user to be familiar with blockchain technology or smart contracts.