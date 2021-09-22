fbpx

AMC Entertainment CEO Tells Apes To 'Stay Tuned' For Dogecoin Updates, Compliments Elon Musk

byAdam Eckert
September 22, 2021 3:56 pm
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) is a darling among an increasingly large group of retail investors, better known as the "apes." 

AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron has embraced the company's popularity among the apes and continues to make decisions that reflect the desires of the retail investor community.

What Happened: The company recently announced it will accept some of the most popular cryptocurrencies for online ticket purchases and concession payments by the end of the year.

However, Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), arguably the most popular crypto among retail investors, was left out until Tuesday when Aron threw Dogecoin fans a bone:

Aron's Twitter poll was met with overwhelming support as more than three-fourths of users voted in favor of Dogecoin acceptance. The AMC Entertainment CEO reported the results of the poll on Wednesday afternoon:

It's unclear which way Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO and avid Dogecoin supporter Elon Musk voted, but Aron noted that Musk liked the tweet. "I never thought I would see this day," the AMC Entertainment CEO said in a tweet to Musk.

AMC Price Action: AMC Entertainment has traded as high as $72.62 and as low as $1.91 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 3.86% at $40.32 at time of publication.

Photos: samantha celera and FXTM Thailand from Flickr.

