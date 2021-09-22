fbpx

Cryptocurrency Dogecoin Rises More Than 7% In 24 hours

byBenzinga Insights
September 22, 2021 2:25 pm
Dogecoin's (CRYPTO: DOGE) price has increased 7.42% over the past 24 hours to $0.22, which is in the opposite direction of its trend over the past week, where it has experienced a 10% loss, moving from $0.25 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $0.73.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Dogecoin over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are bollinger bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

price_chart

The trading volume for the coin has increased 117% over the past week, while the overall circulating supply of the coin has decreased 0.02%. The current market cap ranking for DOGE is #10 at 29.05 billion.

supply_and_vol

Where Can You Buy Dogecoin?

