fbpx

RedSwan CRE Accepts Dogecoin For 2 Multifamily Property Investment Vehicles

byPhil Hall
September 22, 2021 1:05 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
RedSwan CRE Accepts Dogecoin For 2 Multifamily Property Investment Vehicles

RedSwan CRE, a tokenization platform focused on the leading commercial real estate sector, is now accepting Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) as one of its payment options for investment in two multifamily properties.

What Happened: The properties are Lakehouse, a 270-unit luxury multifamily development located on Lake Merritt near downtown Oakland, California, and the 251-unit Apollo Apartments in the Seattle suburb of Edmonds, Washington.

“Accredited investors will be able to use Dogecoin to purchase fractionalized ownership in the buildings, which can be later traded like stocks,” said the company on its website. “This will be the first time a major real estate asset will be available to a specific crypto community.”

Investments in the properties begin at $1,000 each, and the company is also accepting U.S. dollar and stablecoins pegged to the dollar in addition to Dogecoin.

RedSwan CRE added the combined equity raise for these two deals is $36 million, with $20 million for Lakehouse and $16 million for Apollo.

Related Link: 10 Stocks To Consider For The First Day Of Fall

Why It Matters: Despite a fast-growing popularity in Dogecoin as an investment vehicle, transactional opportunities for the cryptocurrency have been relatively limited.

In March, Mark Cuban’s Dallas Mavericks began accepting Dogecoin payments, making it the most prominent U.S. company to embrace the asset. Other companies that also accept Dogecoin is the Latvian carrier AirBaltic, the U.K.-based web hosting company HostMeNow and the Canadian Internet service provider EasyDNS.

But the vast majority of U.S. corporations are keeping Dogecoin payments off their agenda, although a few have acknowledged the cryptocurrency's presence. This week, AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) CEO Adam Aaron ran a poll asking the theater chain should accept Dogecoin as a payment option; The company excluded Dogecoin from the cryptocurrency options it planned to make available for online payments later this year.

Elon Musk, who has spent a seemingly endless amount of time tweeting about Dogecoin, ran a similar poll in May asking if people wanted Dogecoin payment options for purchasing Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) vehicles. Despite overwhelming public support for the idea, Tesla has yet to accept Dogecoin.

Photo: KNFind from Pixabay.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Real Estate

Related Articles

Why Is Dogecoin Outperforming The Wider Crypto Market Today?

Why Is Dogecoin Outperforming The Wider Crypto Market Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 0.3% higher at $0.21 over 24 hours early Wednesday morning. What’s Moving: The meme cryptocurrency has fallen 12.82% over a seven-day trailing period. read more
Is Selling Bitcoin, Other Cryptos On SEC Concerns Justified? Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Says Any Weakness Is Temporary

Is Selling Bitcoin, Other Cryptos On SEC Concerns Justified? Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Says Any Weakness Is Temporary

Veteran trader and CEO of Factor LLC Peter Brandt, in response to a series of tweets from investment strategist Raoul Pal, acknowledged that the hardline the U.S. regulators were taking on cryptocurrencies could “weigh on prices near term.” read more
Is Dogecoin Knockoff 'Nano Dogecoin' Really Up 9000% Today?

Is Dogecoin Knockoff 'Nano Dogecoin' Really Up 9000% Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) knockoff Nano Dogecoin (CRYPTO: INDC) was listed by CoinMarketCap among its “Biggest Gainers” with over 9000% in gains at one point on Tuesday.  read more
Bitcoin, Dogecoin Fight Above Key Levels, Ethereum's Woes Deepen As Seasoned Investors Take Modest Profits

Bitcoin, Dogecoin Fight Above Key Levels, Ethereum's Woes Deepen As Seasoned Investors Take Modest Profits

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization declined 1.53% over 24 hours to $1.79 trillion on Tuesday, with some major coins finding relative stabillity following the plunge this week. read more