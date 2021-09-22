fbpx

Third-Largest Bitcoin Whale Wallet Just Bought $13M: How Much Did They Make?

bySamyuktha Sriram
September 22, 2021 3:10 pm
There’s no mistaking who bought the dip, thanks to the transparency of blockchain ledgers.

What Happened: Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) hit a low of $39,787 late on Tuesday, before bouncing back above $42,000. According to data from Blockchain.com, the third-largest Bitcoin wallet used the opportunity to accumulate more of the leading digital asset.

On-chain data revealed the whale wallet purchased 321 BTC at an average price of $40,500 per coin. The total value of the transaction was $13 million at the time.

This recent purchase has sent the whale’s crypto holdings to a total of 111,795 BTC worth more than $4.7 billion.

According to CryptoQuant analyst VentureFounder, the whale had an unrealized profit of $2.4 billion at the time of writing.

It is worth noting the same whale sold 9,000 BTC back in May when the price was between $54,000 and $63,000. Even this massive sale only reduced the whale's total BTC holdings by 9% at the time.

Earlier this year, CryptoPotato traced the whale wallet’s transactions and discovered that he or she uses Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) as its primary exchange for buying and selling Bitcoin, giving rise to speculation that the whale could be based in the U.S.

BTC Price Action: Bitcoin was trading up 6.18% at a price of $43,197.90 at publication Wednesday afternoon.

Photo: Aleksi Räisä on Unsplash

