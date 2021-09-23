Dapper Labs Expands NBA Top Shot Experience To The Soccer World

Dapper Labs just brought the NBA Top Shot experience to the soccer world with its latest partnership.

What Happened: According to a Wednesday announcement, Dapper Labs partnered with soccer league LaLiga to feature clubs such as Real Madrid and FC Barcelona from more than 10 seasons of play. As part of the partnership, the firm will be the league's exclusive video non-fungible token (NFT) platform.

Dapper Labs CEO Roham Gharegozlou pointed out the reach of the project, noting FC Barcelona and Real Madrid "have more than 500 million followers on their social media channels alone."

The firm's head of partnerships Caty Tedman said the project is "the first step into a virtual world of football" since the assets "can also be used/displayed/shown off in the metaverse.”

Tedman also pointed out soccer may very well be the world's most popular sport, claiming that this makes the project "an enormous step toward full mainstream adoption of blockchain technology.”

Dapper Labs promises to not forget about NBA Top Shots with the expansion, noting that the firm sees "Top Shot as the home for a billion NBA fans so lots of work to do there."

The project is also known for the creation of Ethereum's (CRYPTO: ETH) ERC-720 NFT standard and CryptoKitties.

Dapper Labs also announced closing a $250 million funding round on Wednesday.

