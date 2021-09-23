fbpx

Dapper Labs Expands NBA Top Shot Experience To The Soccer World

byAdrian Zmudzinski
September 23, 2021 12:44 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Dapper Labs Expands NBA Top Shot Experience To The Soccer World

Dapper Labs just brought the NBA Top Shot experience to the soccer world with its latest partnership.

What Happened: According to a Wednesday announcement, Dapper Labs partnered with soccer league LaLiga to feature clubs such as Real Madrid and FC Barcelona from more than 10 seasons of play. As part of the partnership, the firm will be the league's exclusive video non-fungible token (NFT) platform.

See Also: HOW TO BUY NBA TOP SHOTS NFT

Dapper Labs CEO Roham Gharegozlou pointed out the reach of the project, noting FC Barcelona and Real Madrid "have more than 500 million followers on their social media channels alone."

The firm's head of partnerships Caty Tedman said the project is "the first step into a virtual world of football" since the assets "can also be used/displayed/shown off in the metaverse.”

Tedman also pointed out soccer may very well be the world's most popular sport, claiming that this makes the project "an enormous step toward full mainstream adoption of blockchain technology.”

Dapper Labs promises to not forget about NBA Top Shots with the expansion, noting that the firm sees "Top Shot as the home for a billion NBA fans so lots of work to do there." 

The project is also known for the creation of Ethereum's (CRYPTO: ETH) ERC-720 NFT standard and CryptoKitties.

Dapper Labs also announced closing a $250 million funding round on Wednesday.

See Also: BEST NFT INVESTMENTS IN 2021 

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Sports Top Stories Markets General

Related Articles

Dapper Labs Reaches $7.6B Valuation After $250M Funding Round

Dapper Labs Reaches $7.6B Valuation After $250M Funding Round

Dapper Labs — the creator of Ethereum's (CRYPTO: ETH) ERC-720 non-fungible token (NFT) standard and the Crypto Kitties — closed a $250 million funding round led by Coatue. read more
Wen Wallets? Robinhood Teases Crypto Wallets With New Website

Wen Wallets? Robinhood Teases Crypto Wallets With New Website

The rise of interest in the cryptocurrency markets has led to many stock investing platforms offering cryptocurrencies to trade. Some of the platforms offer direct exposure through crypto wallets and others allow buying and selling of the cryptocurrencies in a manner similar to a stock. read more
OpenSea CEO Says Former Executive's NFT Trades Were Misframed As Insider Trading

OpenSea CEO Says Former Executive's NFT Trades Were Misframed As Insider Trading

OpenSea CEO Devin Finzer doesn’t agree with categorizing a former executive’s recent actions as insider trading. read more
OpenSea Releases App: Here's Why You Can't Buy Or Sell NFTs On It

OpenSea Releases App: Here's Why You Can't Buy Or Sell NFTs On It

One of the most popular platforms for the buying and selling of non-fungible tokens released an app. Users can use the app to browse but are not able to make NFT transactions yet. read more