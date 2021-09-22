fbpx

Philadelphia 76ers Announce Crypto.com As Jersey Patch Partner, NFT For NBA Season

byChris Katje
September 22, 2021 8:48 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Philadelphia 76ers Announce Crypto.com As Jersey Patch Partner, NFT For NBA Season

The National Basketball Association’s Philadelphia 76ers announced a new jersey patch partnership Wednesday morning.

What Happened: The 76ers have partnered with Crypto.com, one of the fastest growing cryptocurrency platforms.

“Crypto.com will be woven into the fabric of our identity and together we will change the landscape for how crypto is integrated in sports,” 76ers President Chris Heck said.

The deal will see crypto.com as the featured jersey patch partner and a partner on releasing a non-fungible token series. StubHub was the team's previous jersey patch sponsor.

Crypto.com and the 76ers will also release a series of NFTs on the cryptocurrency company’s recently launched NFT platform.

“We will also leverage Crypto.com’s forward-thinking, global expertise to unveil our first-ever NFT program.”

The deal marks the first cryptocurrency deal for an NBA jersey patch deal. The Crypto.com logo will be featured on all four versions of the 76ers jersey throughout the 2021-2022 season.

Related Link: Paris Saint Germain Signs Deal With Crypto.com: What Investors Should Know 

Why It’s Important: Crypto.com has 10 million users worldwide and has been rapidly growing its user base. The company has also been ramping up its sports-related sponsorships including a deal with French soccer team Paris Saint-Germain, Liberty Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA), and the NHL’s Montreal Canadiens.

This marks the first NBA partnership by Crypto.com.

Crypto.com will be featured as a sponsor of the team and will receive in-arena presence and social media advertising. Crypto.com can also use the 76ers name and logo in marketing and advertising.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Sports Markets General