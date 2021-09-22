Cathie Wood's Ark Further Raises Stakes In Cryptocurrency-Play Coinbase And Robinhood On Tuesday

Cathie Wood’s investment management firm Ark Invest further increased its exposure in Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) on Tuesday as shares of the cryptocurrency exchange desk continued to trade much below the reference price set during its blockbuster listing in April.

Ark Invest snapped up 108,527 shares — estimated to be worth $25.87 million — in Coinbase.

Shares of Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S., closed 0.82% higher at $238.46 on Tuesday. Coinbase shares have sunk about 8% so far this month and are down 27.4% since its public listing in April.

The U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange on Monday unveiled its Coinbase Prime brokerage platform meant exclusively for institutions to trade cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE).

Two of Ark Invest’s active ETFs bought shares in Coinbase on Tuesday — the Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKK) and the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE:ARKW). The Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKF) too owns shares in Coinbase.

The three ETFs have piled up about 6.07 million shares— worth $1.43 billion —in Coinbase ahead of Tuesday’s trades.

Here are some of the other key trades for Ark on Tuesday: