Bring Your Doge To The Movies? AMC CEO Runs Poll On Whether Theater Chain Should Accept The Meme Cryptocurrency

byShanthi Rexaline
September 21, 2021 3:00 pm
Despite the frenzied retail following, Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has yet to see wide mainstream adoption.

What Happened: Many have been wanting to see the heady concoction of Dogecoin and meme stock AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC).

Apparently, sensing the pulse of moviegoers, CEO Adam Aaron ran a Twitter poll asking whether the theater chain should accept Dogecoin as a payment option.

Related Link: Dogecoin's Climb To $1 By Year-End: A Possibility Or A Pipedream?

Why It's Important: The clamor for AMC accepting Dogecoin for ticket purchases began to grow louder after Aaron confirmed last week the company will begin to accept altcoins such as Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC) and Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BCH).

A month back, Aaron announced on AMC's second-quarter earnings call that, by the end of 2021, the company will accept Bitcoin as payment for movie tickets and concessions if purchased online at all of its U.S. theatres.

A decision in favor of accepting Dogecoin could prove to be positive for the meme currency, which has been locked in a lackadaisical phase ever since it hit an all-time high of 73.76 cents in early May. It could also help AMC's ticket sales, adding to the buoyancy in recent months following COVID-19-induced weakness.

Aaron's tweet initially sent the Doge spiking to 21.75 cents, although the meme currency has pulled back since then. At last check, Doge was down 1% at $.2074 and AMC shares were down 3.13% at $39.03.

Cryptocurrency News Markets

