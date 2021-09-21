fbpx

Ethereum Falls More Than 7% Today

byBenzinga Insights
September 21, 2021 2:17 pm
Ethereum’s (CRYPTO: ETH) price has decreased 7.33% over the past 24 hours to $2,879.84, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -13.0%, moving from $3,391.66 to its current price.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Ethereum over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are bollinger bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

price_chart

The trading volume for the coin has fallen 9.0% over the past week which is opposite, directionally, with the overall circulating supply of the coin, which has increased 0.6%. This brings the circulating supply to 117.62 million. According to our data, the current market cap ranking for ETH is #2 at 339.88 billion.

supply_and_vol

Where Can You Buy Ethereum?

If you are interested in purchasing Ethereum or want to learn more about it, follow this link to Benzinga Money. Our Benzinga Money team has in-depth educational content that not only explains the details of the coin itself but also how and where you can purchase it.

