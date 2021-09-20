fbpx

HolyCows: How A New NFT Sold Out In Five Minutes

byShazir Mucklai
September 20, 2021 3:36 pm
Advertiser Disclosure The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
HolyCows: How A New NFT Sold Out In Five Minutes

Is the NFT craze here to stay, or is it simply a fad of the moment like the Beanie Babies were? As more NFTs enter the market, it is becoming apparent that they are, indeed, cementing their place in the online culture.

While there are still people who are getting used to what, exactly, a “non-fungible token” is, the allure of owning a piece of history and knowing that it is unique is growing among many. Take HolyCows, for example, whose launch was successful, to say the least. In only five minutes, its NFTs were sold out, demonstrating a rapidly growing appreciation for collectibles that are fun, original, and clever.

What is it that appeals to people about owning an NFT? One key benefit is that people have exclusive rights to important items in media history. For example, the founder of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), Jack Dorsey, was able to sell his first-ever “tweet” from his account as an NFT for over $2 million this year. The owner of this crucial moment in technological history is most assuredly a proud one.

But first, for those who may not know, allow us to explain what an NFT is, exactly.

NFTs are any digital assets, including items like JPEGs and video, on the blockchain that have unique identification codes and metadata. They are held together and protected by smart contracts which generally exist on the Ethereum blockchain (where HolyCow lives). NFTs typically represent real-life objects, such as art, music, or videos, and are bought and sold online, usually with cryptocurrencies. 

NFTs essentially have a digital certificate on the blockchain for the asset they represent, with information about the asset. Each NFT, such as an image, can only have one owner at a time. The process of converting an asset from a basic file to an NFT is called minting. An image or audio file uploaded into the NFT marketplace goes through this process.

Ethereum is a go-to platform for creating NFTs, where HolyCows is hosted.

Each cow in the collection comes with a unique collection of qualities and personalities. As HolyCows’ site describes, 

“[There are] 9,999 Holy Cows grazing the heavenly green pastures of the metaverse that have entered the pearly white gates of the Ethereum blockchain.
“Buying a Holy Cow costs 0.08 ETH. There are no price tiers; HolyCows membership costs the same for everyone.”

A Holy Cow is more than just a collectible JPEG; it’s an exclusive product only you can have. Besides getting full commercial use rights of the Holy Cow, holders are entitled to a membership that will provide them with special perks and exclusive benefits. For minting one of these special pieces, Holy Cows can be minted on our website for the initial release.

Their site explains, “Once they sell out, you will be able to purchase them on the secondary market at Opensea.io. You will also be able to participate in community giveaways to have a chance of winning prized mints.”

Image by Jonas Jota from Pixabay

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Tech

Related Articles

EXCLUSIVE: How The Drone Racing League Can Grow With NFTs, Blockchain And New Prime Time Media

EXCLUSIVE: How The Drone Racing League Can Grow With NFTs, Blockchain And New Prime Time Media

Launched in 2016, Drone Racing League features pilots who maneuver professional drones through courses at speeds of 90 mph or more. The sport’s focus on technology and reaching a younger audience could get a boost with a cryptocurrency-related partnership announced this week. read more
Serena Williams Owns A CryptoPunk And Her Husband Alexis Ohanian Wore It To The Met Gala

Serena Williams Owns A CryptoPunk And Her Husband Alexis Ohanian Wore It To The Met Gala

Tennis superstar Serena Williams was one of many celebrities featured at the annual Met Gala Monday night. She caught attention for her dress and her husband also caught the attention of the non-fungible token community with a unique outfit featuring one of the most popular NFT projects. read more
Win A Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT If You Can Beat 2,019 People At Fantasy Football

Win A Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT If You Can Beat 2,019 People At Fantasy Football

Following up on a recent daily fantasy contest awarding a winner with a CryptoPunks NFT, DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) will hold a contest for another popular non-fungible token. read more
Budweiser Buys $25,000 NFT Rocket: What You Should Know About Tom Sachs Rocket Factory

Budweiser Buys $25,000 NFT Rocket: What You Should Know About Tom Sachs Rocket Factory

Another large publicly traded company is joining the rise of non-fungible tokens with Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE: BUD) buying a NFT rocket ship and changing its profile picture on Twitter Inc (NYSE: read more