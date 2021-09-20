Freddie Mercury NFTs Are On Sale — For A Cause

Inspired by late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, four non-fungible token (NFT) artworks will be available for sale starting Monday on SuperRare.

SuperRare and The Mercury Phoenix Trust announced the sale of NFT artworks celebrating Freddie Mercury’s 75th birthday.

The four NFTs will be available exclusively as a timed auction via SuperRare for 75 hours.

The NFT works by artists Blake Kathryn, Chad Knight, Mat Maitland and MBSJQ will be on sale, and the funds raised will support an AIDS charity, the Mercury Phoenix Trust.

The Trust’s founders are three other Queens members — Brian May, Roger Taylor and Jim Beach. They set up the MPT in memory of Freddie Mercury.

Freddie Mercury left a very simple creative brief to the world on his passing.

“You can do whatever you want with my work, just never make me boring.”

This simple brief was given to four digital artists as the inspiration for each to create NFT artworks inspired by different aspects of Freddie’s beloved persona.

You can view the collections here.

Image Source: SuperRare.com.