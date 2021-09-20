fbpx

5 Picks From 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Robert Kiyosaki's Crypto Expert

byAdrian Zmudzinski
September 20, 2021 4:34 pm
Robert Kiyosaki — the author of bestselling financial education book "Rich Dad Poor Dad" — shared the personal picks of his cryptocurrency expert.

What Happened: In a recent email sent to his mailing list subscribers, Kiyosaki reported five of the cryptocurrency portfolio picks of his crypto expert Jeff Wang, who is managing partner at Sequoia Capital Global Equities. He explained that Wang and his team were among the first shareholders in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP), helped build Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER), Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB) and Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) stocks and are now investing in crypto.

See Also: BEST ROBERT KIYOSAKI BOOKS 

Wang's picks include:

1. Chiliz (CRYPTO: CHZ), a sports blockchain platform, is up 250% since he bought it

2. Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) is up 100% and a sidechain of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) 

3. Yearn.Finance (CRYPTO: YFI) is up 1,000%

4Synthetix Network Token (CRYPTO: SNX) is up 300%

5. Mirror Protocol (CRYPTO: MIR) is up 700%.

The returns were purportedly generated in six months or less and those are the profits estimated after the crypto market crash.

Photo by Possessed Photography on Unsplash

