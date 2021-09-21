fbpx

Why Turkish President Erdoğan Wages 'War' On Crypto

byAdrian Zmudzinski
September 21, 2021 9:05 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Turkish President Erdoğan Wages 'War' On Crypto

The Turkish president shared his uncompromising views on cryptocurrencies during a recent event.

What Happened: According to a recent report by a local news outlet, Turkish President Recep Tayyib Erdoğan was asked if the country's central bank would embrace cryptocurrencies during a recent question-and-answer event in Mersin, Turkey.

He said that the officials "have absolutely no intention of embracing cryptocurrencies" and "on the contrary, we have a separate war, a separate fight against them."

Erdoğan said that the government would never support cryptocurrencies because it intends to "move forward with our own currency that has its own identity.

Binali Yıldırım, the nation's former prime minister and Ak Party deputy chairperson, also noted that crypto requires strict supervision, likening the risk of the assets to "a sale of a fictive future."

Despite starkly opposing cryptocurrencies, Turkish authorities are eager to charge into the future moved by the wave of change that crypto spurred in the financial landscape. According to a recent announcement, Turkey's central bank signed a memorandum of understanding with three local tech and research firms to form the "Digital Turkish Lira Collaboration Platform" to work on its central bank digital currency.

See Also: Learn about Cryptocurrency

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets

Related Articles

Cramer 'Begs' Investors Of Cryptos Like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin To Book Profits Before Evergrande Crisis Takes Bigger Toll

Cramer 'Begs' Investors Of Cryptos Like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin To Book Profits Before Evergrande Crisis Takes Bigger Toll

CNBC "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer said Monday investors like him should book profits in their cryptocurrency portfolios before things get worse due to the weakness related to struggling Chinese prope read more
Why Is Dogecoin Dropping Lower Again Today?

Why Is Dogecoin Dropping Lower Again Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) continues to plummet for the second day in a row on Tuesday. What Happened: The retail-favorite canine-themed cryptocurrency is down 3.77% over 24 hours leading to press time at $0.2113. Over a period of seven days, Dogecoin is down 11.15% and its year-to-date gains stand at 3623% as of press time. read more
Cathie Wood's Ark Raises Stakes In Crypto Plays Robinhood, Coinbase — And Other Keys Trades From Monday

Cathie Wood's Ark Raises Stakes In Crypto Plays Robinhood, Coinbase — And Other Keys Trades From Monday

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest on Monday further raised its exposure in Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) on the dip.  read more
Robinhood Said To Be Testing Long-Awaited Wallet, Transfer Features For Cryptos Like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin

Robinhood Said To Be Testing Long-Awaited Wallet, Transfer Features For Cryptos Like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin

The long-awaited feature of cryptocurrency wallets and transfers on Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) could be coming soon. read more