5 Key Headlines You May Have Missed From This Weekend: Hang Seng Crash, El Salvador Bitcoin Buy, Litecoin Growth, Apple iOS15 Update, Netflix At Emmys

Heading into a new trading week, here is a quick roundup of the top five stories from the cryptocurrency, technology and corporate sectors that traders and investors wouldn't want to miss out.

1. Hang Seng Index Tumbles on Evergrande Debt Woes: Shares of U.S.-listed Chinese companies, including e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA), dropped significantly in Hong Kong amid worries about embattled property developer China Evergrande Group’s (OTC:EGRNF) ability to repay its $300 billion debt pile. The Hang Seng Index is down 3.3% at the time of writing.

2. El Salvador Buys Bitcoin Dip: El Salvador, the first country in the world to adopt Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) as legal tender, has purchased 150 new bitcoins to boost the country’s holdings to 700 BTC, president Nayib Bukele announced on Twitter.

3. Litecoin Wallet Activity Growth Surpasses Dogecoin: In other news from the cryptocurrency sector, Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC) has surpassed Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BCH) and Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) in terms of the number of active addresses on the network.

4. Apple iOS 15 Launch Today: Tech giant Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is launching another major update of its iOS operating system, which comes with several new features on Monday, but users are cautioned to avoid downloading the latest version of the iOS 15 on the first day, as it will be the live version of a beta version that could contain bugs.

5. SVODs Steal The Show at Emmy Awards: Streaming giant Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) won a total of 44 awards at the 73rd Emmy Awards on Sunday night, once again highlighting the dominance of subscription-video-on-demand platforms. Walt Disney Co.'s (NYSE:DIS) Disney+ won 14 awards, while tech giant Apple Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AAPL) Apple TV+ won a total of 10 Emmy awards.

