El Salvador President Buys Bitcoin Dip But Rules Out 'ANY KIND OF REFORM' On Abortion Rights, Same-Sex Marriage

El Salvador’s President and Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) bull Nayib Bukele has decided not to propose reforms related to what he described as the “right to life” or marriage equality.

What Happened: The Salvadoran president, in a Facebook post, said the proposed reforms to be sent to the country’s Congress will not decriminalize abortion, legalize same-sex marriage, or permit euthanasia, as reported by Reuters.

"I have decided, to dispel ANY DOUBT, NOT TO PROPOSE ANY KIND OF REFORM TO ANY ITEMS RELATED TO the RIGHT TO LIFE (from the moment of conception), to marriage (keeping only the original design, A MAN AND A WOMAN) or to euthanasia," Bukele is reported to have written on his Facebook page.

The measures were sent to Bukele by the country’s Vice President Felix Ulloa and include extension and early termination of the presidential term and the formation of a new body to replace the current electoral tribunal, as per Reuters.

The president did not say when any measures related to the change of his tenure would be sent to Congress.

Why It Matters: Reuters noted that El Salvador has some of the strictest anti-abortion laws in the Americas.

Meanwhile, in the early hours of Monday, Bukele dished out what he termed “Presidential advice” on Twitter, saying “they can never beat you if you buy the dips.”

The president announced El Salvador purchased 150 new BTC ratcheting up the country’s holdings to 700 BTC.

We just bought the dip. 150 new coins! El Salvador now holds 700 coins.#Bitcoin — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) September 20, 2021

A single BTC at press time cost $45,788.07, the cryptocurrency fell 4.71% over 24 hours. This means El Salvador now holds $32.05 million worth of BTC.

Crypto Twitter noted the president’s stance on issues surrounding LGBTQ rights and abortion.

While crypto twitter gushes over @nayibbukele I wanted to remind everyone on two of his political views that stand out: Gay marriage – very opposed

Aborton – opposed even for rape and incest victims I'm an adult, so I give him credit for a bold stance on $btc but that is all. — Jay Smith (@jaynemesis) June 7, 2021

Congratulations @nayibbukele on the acceptance of #Bitcoin but what about gay marriage and abortion right? — Martian BTC (@MartianBtc) June 6, 2021

Last week, the Salvadorian capital saw riots on its independence day where protestors set fire to a BTC ATM, as per Decrypt.

Bukele, who was among the 100 most influential people chosen by Time, has been accused of brooking “no criticism or opposition” by the Mexican journalist Daniel Lizárraga who claims to have been expelled from El Salvador.

Photo: Courtesy of PresidenciaSV via Wikimedia