fbpx

SmileDirectClub, IronNet, Palantir, Apple, Tesla And More: Stocks Buzzing On WallStreetBets Today

byMadhukumar Warrier
September 21, 2021 5:27 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
SmileDirectClub, IronNet, Palantir, Apple, Tesla And More: Stocks Buzzing On WallStreetBets Today

SmileDirectClub Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) has emerged as the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum over 24 hours leading to press time on early Tuesday, while IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT), Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) are also seeing high interest.

What Happened: Exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) is seeing the highest interest on the forum with 1,404 mentions as at press time, followed by oral care company SmileDirectClub with 510 mentions, data from Quiver Quantitative showed.

IronNet has attracted 317 mentions while data analytics company Palantir attracted 124 mentions.

The other stocks trending on the forum include electric vehicle maker Tesla, tech giant Apple, deep sea mining starup TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC), videogame retailer GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) and Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NUSE: BABA).

See Also: Wish Patch To Be Replaced On Lakers Jersey As Latter Signs $100M Deal With South Korea's Bibigo

Why It Matters: SmileDirectClub is seeing high interest on the forum as retail investors highlight the company’s short interest. About 32.6% of the company’s float is held short, according to the latest data from Yahoo! Finance.

Shares of IronNet, seen as a potential candidate for a “gamma squeeze,” tumbled almost 27% in Friday’s trading session but regained 10% on Monday, even amid a market-wide slump.

TMC the metals company’s shares fell more than 14% on Monday. A post on the forum noted that TMC is set for an “explosive week” as around 3.6 million shares of the company have been shorted, while its available public float is only 2.7 million shares.

Read Next: Cramer 'Begs' Investors Of Cryptos Like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin To Book Profits Before Evergrande Crisis Takes Bigger Toll

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Long Ideas News Short Ideas Small Cap Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Musk, Cook, Buterin And More: 5 Names Investors Would Recognize On This Year's Time List Of 100 Most Influential People

Musk, Cook, Buterin And More: 5 Names Investors Would Recognize On This Year's Time List Of 100 Most Influential People

On Wednesday, the Time 100 Most Influential People list was published. The list divides 100 people into the categories of Icons, Pioneers, Titans, Artists, Leader and Innovators. read more
Cameco, GameStop, AMC, TMC, Clover Health And More: Stocks Buzzing On WallStreetBets Today

Cameco, GameStop, AMC, TMC, Clover Health And More: Stocks Buzzing On WallStreetBets Today

Cameco Corp. read more
WallStreetBets Launches Synthetic Tesla, Apple And Amazon Stocks On Its Decentralized App Aiming To Be 'Crypto Robinhood' For Retail Investors

WallStreetBets Launches Synthetic Tesla, Apple And Amazon Stocks On Its Decentralized App Aiming To Be 'Crypto Robinhood' For Retail Investors

What Happened: WallStreetBets, the group of investors known best for the GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) saga, has launched single stock offerings on its blockchain-based decentralized application (DApp). read more
If You Invested $1,000 In Dogecoin, AMC and Gamestop On Jan. 1, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

If You Invested $1,000 In Dogecoin, AMC and Gamestop On Jan. 1, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Five months are on the books for 2021. Some of the best-performing stocks and investments have been ones pushed by WallStreetBets and seen as potential short squeezes. A cryptocurrency based on a meme has also performed well. read more