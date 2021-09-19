World's First Sathoshi Nakamoto Statue Unveiled: Here's Where It Is And Why It Was Created

A country of less than 10 million people has unveiled the world’s first Satoshi Nakamoto statue.

What Happened: A statue of Satoshi Nakamoto, the anonymous creator of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was unveiled on Sept. 16 in Graphisof Park, Budapest, a city in Hungary.

“The statue is made of bronze, the face is made of a special bronze-aluminium composite, thus every visitor can see their own face when looking at Satoshi. We are all Satoshi,” the statue’s website reads.

Satoshi is wearing a hoodie on the sculpture and has the Bitcoin logo on its chest.

The statue was created to honor Nakamoto. The statue’s idea came from Andras Gyorfi, editor of Kripto Akademia, a Hungarian crypto news site.

“We believe that it (Bitcoin) brought something much more important to our world, than a decentralized peer-to-peer payment network,” the site reads. “The underlying technology, blockchain that Satoshi Nakamoto introduced to the world can truly make our life better.”

Creating The Sculpture: Two Hungarian sculptors Gergely Reka and Tamas Gilly created the statue. The goal was to create a human form statue and keep the anonymity of Nakamoto in place.

“It is very difficult to make a portrait sculpture of a person that we don’t know exactly what they look like,” the sculptors said. “I hope that through the language of sculpture I have managed to convey the basic idea of Bitcoin, that it belongs to everyone and no one at the same time.”

Visiting The Statue: The statue is free to visit and open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The group behind the sculpture accepts donations made to their crypto wallets. Donations will be used to increase PR of the project.

Price Action: Bitcoin trades at $47,533.70 at the time of writing.