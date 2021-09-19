fbpx

Forget Cardano, Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin: Litecoin Activity Surpasses Them All

byBibhu Pattnaik
September 19, 2021 4:11 pm
According to Jay Milla, the director of the Litecoin Foundation, the number of active addresses on the Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC) network has surpassed that of Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BCH), and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE).

In a recent tweet, Jay mentioned that the growth of wallet activity on the Litecoin network has risen to 450k, outpacing other large-cap cryptocurrencies. 

Cardano’s (CRYPTO: ADA) active address count stood at 214k, followed by Bitcoin Cash with 101k and Dogecoin with just 60.89k.

The active address is a metric measured in terms of an increase in the network activity on-chain, and based on this, analysts can predict the behavior pattern of the crypto market. 

Recently Litecoin was in the news for a fake press release about Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) accepting cryptocurrency payments from shoppers using Litecoin.

Later the company released a statement saying this was false news and one of its employees sent the tweet without verifying. 

Walmart also confirmed that no such partnership exists with Litecoin. 

Related Articles

This Cryptocurrency Has Better 4-Year Returns Than Dogecoin, Bitcoin, Ethereum

This Cryptocurrency Has Better 4-Year Returns Than Dogecoin, Bitcoin, Ethereum

Binance Coin (CRYPTO: BNB) is the cryptocurrency that underpins the Binance ecosystem. While it was originally launched as an ERC-20 token in July 2017 on the Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) blockchain, the token has since moved on to its own network. read more
Ten Cryptocurrency Data Points To Take Away from 2021

Ten Cryptocurrency Data Points To Take Away from 2021

The new decade dawned to be very promising for the crypto sector, leading to increased adoption of cryptocurrencies and the development of new coins. The question of the survival of cryptocurrency has been enveloped by the enigma of their potential to benefit the financial division. read more
Mark Cuban Argues Crypto Regulation 'Not A Bad Thing' As Controversy With NFT Platform Opeansea Sparks Worries

Mark Cuban Argues Crypto Regulation 'Not A Bad Thing' As Controversy With NFT Platform Opeansea Sparks Worries

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) bull Mark Cuban broached the subject of cryptocurrency regulation on Twitter Wednesday. read more