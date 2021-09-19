Forget Cardano, Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin: Litecoin Activity Surpasses Them All

According to Jay Milla, the director of the Litecoin Foundation, the number of active addresses on the Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC) network has surpassed that of Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BCH), and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE).

In a recent tweet, Jay mentioned that the growth of wallet activity on the Litecoin network has risen to 450k, outpacing other large-cap cryptocurrencies.

Cardano’s (CRYPTO: ADA) active address count stood at 214k, followed by Bitcoin Cash with 101k and Dogecoin with just 60.89k.

The active address is a metric measured in terms of an increase in the network activity on-chain, and based on this, analysts can predict the behavior pattern of the crypto market.

Recently Litecoin was in the news for a fake press release about Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) accepting cryptocurrency payments from shoppers using Litecoin.

Later the company released a statement saying this was false news and one of its employees sent the tweet without verifying.

Walmart also confirmed that no such partnership exists with Litecoin.