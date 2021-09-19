Top 10 NFT Projects By Weekly Sales Volume: Axie Infinity Tops List, Emblem Vault & Cool Cats Rise

The non-fungible token market continues to heat up and is seeing record sales volume on platforms like OpenSea, an NFT marketplace for buying and selling items.

This week’s top 10 list was topped once again by four of the most well-known NFT projects that are considered “blue chip” names in the space and rank as four of the five all-time sales volume leaders.

Here is a look at the top 10 NFT projects by sales volume from the past week, as reported by CryptoSlam:

1. Axie Infinity: $109.2 million, -23.6%

$109.2 million, -23.6% 2. Art Blocks: $65.6 million, +165.9%

$65.6 million, +165.9% 3. CrytpoPunks: $52.0 million, +54.6%

$52.0 million, +54.6% 4. Bored Ape Yacht Club: $24.7 million, -34.9%

$24.7 million, -34.9% 5. Emblem Vault: $21.5 million, +235.6%

$21.5 million, +235.6% 6. Cool Cats: $20.9 million, +246.7%

$20.9 million, +246.7% 7. CrypToadz: $20.5 million, +10.4%

$20.5 million, +10.4% 8. 888 Inner Circle: $14.0 million, -5.3%

$14.0 million, -5.3% 9. Mutant Ape Yacht Club: $13.8 million, -23.5%

$13.8 million, -23.5% 10. CyberKongz: $13.0 million, +84.6%

What Happened: Axie Infinity topped the list for the second straight week and the big news was that the all-time NFT sales volume leader passed the $2 billion milestone earlier in the week. The play to earn NFT game continues to see big sales volume and has been a disruptor in the market.

Art Blocks gained in sales volume on the week. The NFT series launched “Fragment of an Infinite Field” from artist Monica Rizzoli during the week. The project had $5.4 million in initial sales from 1,024 pieces sold via a Dutch auction.

Emblem Vault gained over 230% in sales volume as more people found the project. Emblem wraps crypto portfolios into single NFTs. The project launched in September 2020.

Cool Cats was the other big gainer on the week with a 246.7% increase in sales volume. The project continues to gain interest with the launch of egg companions and milk tokens announced recently.

