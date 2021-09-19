fbpx

Cryptocurrency Trader Lark Davis Says Ethereum Poised For 190% Rally On Its Way To Over $10K

byBibhu Pattnaik
September 19, 2021 10:57 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Cryptocurrency Trader Lark Davis Says Ethereum Poised For 190% Rally On Its Way To Over $10K

Crypto trader and influencer Lark Davis, with over 432,000 YouTube subscribers, says that he is bullish on Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

In a new video, Davis says that Ethereum is ready for a 190% rally and is preparing to appreciate above $10,000 based on certain factors. 

He pointed out that since the supply on the exchange is falling, the price of Ethereum will be more than double in the coming days. 

Citing a tweet by blockchain intelligence platform IntoTheBlock, Davis says 

“The net amount of Ethereum leaving exchanges just hit a new record. Over $1.2 billion worth of Ethereum left centralized exchanges yesterday. That is a mind-blowing number.”

Davis says that the lack of movement is an indication that Ethereum holders are “waiting for higher prices,” driven by, among other factors, the burning of Ethereum transaction fees.

“People are holding for higher pricesthey are not selling below the previous all-time high. They know a new all-time high is coming. You watch and see what is happening economically with Ethereum. You can see how much, for example, Ethereum is currently being burned,“ Davis adds. 

Davis also says the proliferation of scaling solutions known as Layer 2 protocols is also optimistic for the second-largest crypto asset, increasing the demand for Ethereum.

“We are now also seeing Ethereum Layer-2s take off. To use Ethereum Layer-2, you need Ethereum. Plain and simple. You have to have ETH to pay the gas fees on Ethereum Layer-2,“ Davis says.

Related Link: Cathie Wood Says Ethereum 'Clearly' Satisfies A 'Huge Unmet Need'

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Top Stories Markets General

Related Articles

EXCLUSIVE: How The Drone Racing League Can Grow With NFTs, Blockchain And New Prime Time Media

EXCLUSIVE: How The Drone Racing League Can Grow With NFTs, Blockchain And New Prime Time Media

Launched in 2016, Drone Racing League features pilots who maneuver professional drones through courses at speeds of 90 mph or more. The sport’s focus on technology and reaching a younger audience could get a boost with a cryptocurrency-related partnership announced this week. read more
$1.2B of ETH Disappeared From Exchanges Yesterday — Or Did It?

$1.2B of ETH Disappeared From Exchanges Yesterday — Or Did It?

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) on-chain metrics are painting a rather bullish picture as exchanges hold less and less of the coin's supply. read more
Ford Motor Company, Charles H. Wright Museum And BrandXR Bring Detroit Murals To NFT Market

Ford Motor Company, Charles H. Wright Museum And BrandXR Bring Detroit Murals To NFT Market

A leading augmented reality platform created a new NFT collection from Black Detroit artists. read more
Ethereum Rival Avalanche Hits All-Time High: Here's Why Its Founder Doesn't Want Elon Musk's Help In Boosting The Price

Ethereum Rival Avalanche Hits All-Time High: Here's Why Its Founder Doesn't Want Elon Musk's Help In Boosting The Price

Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) a smart-contract-oriented rival of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) touched an all-time high on Wednesday night but its founder is okay without a boost from celebrities like Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk. read more