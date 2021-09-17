CryptoSlot Launches 133% Welcome Bonus for its New Game "Go for Gold"

Photo by Executium on Unsplash

The introduction of blockchain technology into the gaming industry has brought a lot of transformations and innovations. With an estimated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 10% over the period of 2021 to 2026, the gaming industry is projected to be valued at over $290 billion by 2026. This is the major reason we have many crypto projects like CryptoSlots going into the gaming industry. The capability of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to revolutionize gaming is never in doubt.

Most industry analysts believe that the mainstream adoption of cryptocurrency will be faster through the gaming industry. There are quite a number of different games available on the CryptoSlots platform. However, the latest game, "Go for Gold," is out with some additional perks for gamers.

Overview of CryptoSlots' "Go for Gold" Game

"Go for Gold" is the latest game on CryptoSlots, a crypto-based online casino. Compared to the other games on the platform, "Go for Gold" has unique qualities and matches the other games. Some of the games available on CryptoSlots include Vegas Twin, Coin Rush, Blazing Wilds, Phantom of the Opera, Neon Reels, and Tokyo Games.

To play "Go for Gold," you will only need to sign up with your username and email address. After which, you will be required to generate your password, which you will use to gain access anytime you want to log in and play the game. The new game will have 50 paylines with bets ranging as low as $0.5 to as high as $10. It also has a Provably Fair System in place. This system will help ensure that gamers are not cheated and that the result of every game will never be manipulated to favor the "House."

The major means of payment accepted for the game include Bitcoin, Monero, and Litecoin. In fact, they are the only methods of payment accepted by gamers. The "Go for Gold" game symbols include athletes plus bronze, silver, and gold medals. Also, for every 1x symbol on the "Go for Gold" game, you will earn 1x of your bet. For a 2x bonus symbol, you will earn 3x of your bet. However, more than 3 bonus symbols trigger the free spin bonus, which comes with expanded double wilds.

The 133% Welcome Bonus For New Comers

For all new players making their first deposit for the "Go for Gold" game, CryptoSlots has introduced a welcome package for them. To be eligible for the 133% welcome bonus, new gamers must sign up through the welcome bonus link. The code for the welcome bonus is WELCOME133, and it is only available to new players on their first deposit.

Key Point about the CryptoSlots Gaming Platform

Launched in 2018 and operated by Slotland, a renowned player in the gaming industry for more than 2 decades, CryptoSlots is a crypto-based online casino. The platform seeks to offer gamers an unlimited crypto-gaming experience that is completely different from traditional casinos. Its entire dealings go through the Provably Fair system. The system ensures transparency for both gamers and the game house. There is no way for the player to cheat, and the casino cannot manipulate the outcome of the game in its favor.

The fact that it is a crypto-based casino, gamers have complete control of their money, and they can trace each of their bets after it has been placed.

Conclusion

The blockchain gaming industry is only getting started, and it's only innovative projects that can stand the test of time. With the market's rapid growth, we should expect more crypto-based gaming projects to launch into the market. CryptoSlots has been in the market for a while, but that's no guarantee for dominance in the future.