Bitcoin Consolidates Into Bullish Pattern: What's Next For The Crypto?

On Friday Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was consolidating the bullish break up from a descending trendline Benzinga called out.

The apex cryptocurrency has been working to erase losses from a flash crash brought on the day El Salvador adopted Bitcoin as legal tender.

The Bitcoin Chart: In its consolidation Bitcoin has settled into a bull flag pattern with the pole created between Tuesday and Wednesday and the flag formation on Thursday and Friday. The bull flag will remain a valid pattern unless the crypto retraces more than 50% of the length of the pole over the weekend.

By late afternoon on Friday Bitcoin’s trading volume was low at just 6,257 compared to the 10-day average trading volume of 11,388. The low volume confirms Bitcoin is in a consolidation phase because although there are sellers taking profits there are not enough sellers to create fear and when a stock or crypto drops lower on low volume technical traders view it as bullish.

Bitcoin is trading in line with the eight-day and 21-day exponential moving averages but the eight-day EMA is trending slightly below the 21-day, which indicates indecision. The crypto is trading above the 200-day simple moving average, which indicates overall sentiment is bullish.