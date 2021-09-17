fbpx

Ethereum Rival Avalanche Hits All-Time High: Here's Why Its Founder Doesn't Want Elon Musk's Help In Boosting The Price

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
September 17, 2021 5:14 am
Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) a smart-contract-oriented rival of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) touched an all-time high on Wednesday night but its founder is okay without a boost from celebrities like Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk.

What Happened: The CEO and Founder of Ava Labs, the firm behind AVAX, Emin Gün Sirer, responding to a Tweet that mentioned Musk, said “The AVAX tokens are genuinely useful and they should go to people who will use them, not a bunch of celebrity tweet chasers.”

Also on Wednesday, Kevin Sekniqi, Chief Operating Officer of Ava Labs, tweeted at Musk asking:

“Instead of travel to orbit with a ship, have you given it thought to using a bridge?”

Sekniqi seemingly made a reference to Avalanche’s cross-chain bridge which can be used to transfer ERC20 tokens from Ethereum to Avalanche’s C-Chain and vice versa.

Why It Matters: AVAX hit an all-time high of $68.84 on Wednesday and is trading 4% below that level at the time of writing. AVAX has shot up 1713.90% so far this year.

At press time, AVAX was up 8.36% at $65.27 and for the week the cryptocurrency has risen 42.85%.

Against major cryptocurrencies Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Avax rose 10.22% and 10.62% respectively. 

The completion of a $230 million investment round by large capital funds, migration of liquidity to Avalanche, and new integrations and protocol upgrades were cited by Cointelegraph as reasons for AVAX’s recent price surge.

Migration of assets from Ethereum to Avalanche can be gauged from the fact that total value locked on Avalanche has risen rapidly since Aug. 19 and touched a record high of $2.17 billion Sept. 16, as per DeFi Llama data, reported Cointelegraph.

Cryptocurrency News Markets

