fbpx

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Turn A Shade Of Red While Minor Cryptos Strike Major Gains As 'It's Definitely Altcoin Season'

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
September 16, 2021 9:45 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Turn A Shade Of Red While Minor Cryptos Strike Major Gains As 'It's Definitely Altcoin Season'

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the red on Wednesday night as the global cryptocurrency market capitalization fell 0.92% to $2.16 trillion. 

What Happened: Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded 0.99% lower at $47,537.64 over 24 hours. For the week, BTC has fallen 1.95%.

See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin (BTC)

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was down 1.51% at $3,541.72 over 24 hours. Over a seven-day period, ETH has risen 2.34%.

Meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was down 2.36% at $0.24 over 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DOGE has declined 5.74%.

The top gainer over 24 hours on Wednesday was Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), which soared 24.01% to $0.00000835. Over the last seven days, SHIB has risen 12.92%. 

Against BTC and ETH, SHIB has risen 24.83% and 25.10% respectively. 

Other notable gainers over 24 hours included Audius (CRYPTO: AUDIO), Cosmos (CRYPTO: ATOM), and Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX).

AUDIO shot up 23.67% to $2.89, ATOM was up 10.33% to $36.28, while AVAX rose 7.98% to $66.13.

Why It Matters: Analysts are of the view that it is altcoin season as the apex cryptocurrency was outperformed by such coins.

See Also: This Cryptocurrency Has Better 4-Year Returns Than Dogecoin, Bitcoin, Ethereum

“It’s definitely altcoin season,” said Martha Reyes-Hulme, reported CoinDesk.

“BTC dominance (BTC market cap relative to the total cryptocurrency market cap) could easily pick up again, but certainly DeFi could continue – we see it on the front line in terms of client interest.”

Bitcoin dominance stood at 41.6% at press time, according to CoinMarketCap data. 

Lukas Enzersdorfer-Konrad, Chief Product Officer at Bitpanda, said in an emailed note that the so-called “Bitcoin Day” — a reference to El Salvador adopting BTC as legal tender — ”resulted in pain” for BTC bulls. 

“BTC’s market dominance has also declined to 40% as most altcoins have recovered faster,” wrote Enzersdorfer-Konrad.

“Bitcoin is leading the market and moving in a thin range between its support and resistance line after the selloff. Its daily candles are still volatile as the market is trying to find new levels of demand. Most altcoins are simply following BTC’s candlesticks as well.”

 

Enzersdorfer-Konrad said that over a higher time frame the market appears bullish but it needs more time to recover.

Read Next: Bitcoin Proponent And El Salvador President Nayib Bukele Is On Time's 100 Most Influential People List Alongside Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin — But Not For The Right Reasons

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

To The Moon! Shiba Inu Lands On Coinbase

To The Moon! Shiba Inu Lands On Coinbase

Coinbase Global Inc.'s (NASDAQ: COIN) trading platform Coinbase just listed Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) following the  read more
Will Shiba Inu Or Dogecoin Rise More By 2022?

Will Shiba Inu Or Dogecoin Rise More By 2022?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. read more
AMC Will Also Accept Ethereum, Litecoin And Bitcoin Cash Alongside Bitcoin: CEO

AMC Will Also Accept Ethereum, Litecoin And Bitcoin Cash Alongside Bitcoin: CEO

Movie theatre chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. read more
This $14B Ethereum-Based Cryptocurrency Is About To Break Out, Says Popular Analyst Michäel Van De Poppe

This $14B Ethereum-Based Cryptocurrency Is About To Break Out, Says Popular Analyst Michäel Van De Poppe

Popular crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe believes that Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK), an Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH)-based cryptocurrency with a market capitalization of over $14 billion, is about to break out soon. read more