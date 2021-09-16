Axie Infinity Passes $2B In Sales Volume: What To Know About The Top NFT

Play-to-earn game Axie Infinity has been one of the most successful non-fungible token projects of all time and hit an important milestone on Thursday.

What Happened: Axie Infinity passed the $2 billion sales volume on Thursday, posting total sales volume of $2.05 billion.

Axie Infinity NFTs have seen 4,887,6645 transactions from more than 615,000 traders.

The game was inspired by Pokemon and features battling and breeding mechanisms in the game that can create earnings for players.

Related Link: Top 10 NFT Projects By Weekly Sales Volume: Axie Infinity, Bored Ape Yacht Club And More

Why It’s Important: Axie Infinity shows no signs of slowing down, ranking as the top NFT project last week by sales volume and bringing in $765 million in August sales.

The project has gained a loyal following globally especially in parts of Asia where people are playing and turning their NFT sales from the game into income.

The game had 1.5 million daily active players in the last report from the company.

The surge in people playing the game and the sales volume of Axie NFTs has led to strong interest in the AXS cryptocurrency native to the game. AXS traded at $66.81 at the time of publication and traded between $0.12 and $94.62 over the last year.

Axie enjoys a sizable lead on the next highest sale volume NFT project with CryptoPunks ranking second with lifetime sales of $1.3 billion.

Art Blocks, NBA Top Shot and Bored Ape Yacht Club rank second through fourth respectively with sales volume of $807 million, $711 million and $485 million.

Image: Axie Infinity