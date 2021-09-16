fbpx

Is It Time To Buy This Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stock?

byMark Putrino
September 16, 2021 12:35 pm
Is it a good time to buy Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)?

The stock is close to $240. The last two times it fell to this important level, it found support and rallied. There’s a chance it does so again.

Support is a large concentration of buyers looking to pay the same price for shares. In this case, it’s $240. At support levels, there is more than enough demand to absorb all of the shares that are for sale. This is why sell-offs end when they reach them.

Sometimes, when a stock is at support, other investors who want to buy get impatient and decide to pay higher prices. This forces the stock into rally mode. That could happen here.

Cryptocurrency Technicals Markets Trading Ideas

