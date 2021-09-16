fbpx

Skier Henrik Harlaut Releases NFTs With 1091 Pictures

byChris Katje
September 16, 2021 1:00 pm
One of the most decorated X Games skiers is launching a NFT collection on OpenSea.

What Happened: Skier Henrik Harlaut has teamed up with 1091 Pictures for a limited edition non-fungible token series.

The release includes seven NFTs that feature photos and videos. Four of the digital trading cards have a limited run of 10. Three of the digital trading cards will be 1 of 1 special editions that include physical merchandise.

“I have always been a fan of sports cards (hockey, basketball) and always wanted to enter it with skiing,” Harlaut said. “NFTs are an opportunity to bring new interest and a new aesthetic to sport with a potential to bypass a lot of traditional gatekeepers and vetting processes of the physical world, and have a collector value.”

Related Link: Exclusive: Never Before Seen Kobe Bryant Photos Launching As NFTs To Benefit Mamba Sports Foundation

Why It’s Important: Harlaut is the most decorated skier in X Games history and well-known in the sport.

Harlaut participated in the Red Bull Big Air competition at the age of 9 and received his first sponsorship shortly after.

Harlaut has 13 Winter X Games medals and is the number one freestyle skier in the world. Harlaut represented Sweden at two Winter Olympics.

The launch continues a trend of athletes and sports leagues dipping their toes further in the growth of the NFT market in 2021.

The collection can be found here.

