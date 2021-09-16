fbpx

SkyBridge Capital Is Raising $250M For An Algorand Crypto Fund

bySamyuktha Sriram
September 16, 2021 11:29 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
SkyBridge Capital Is Raising $250M For An Algorand Crypto Fund

Anthony Scaramucci’s SkyBridge Capital has over $700 million in crypto and plans to further expand its crypto offerings.

What Happened: In an interview with CNBC at the SALT conference in New York, Scaramucci said SkyBridge is starting an Algorand (CRYPTO: ALGO) fund.

The fund has already raised $100 million from investors and it will be capped at $250 million, the SkyBridge CEO said. 

“Crypto is here to stay,” Scaramucci said. “If the regulators are going to regulate it, they’ve got to do it very very quickly because before long there will be 200 million users in the United States.”

Scaramucci drew parallels between the regulatory approach to crypto today to when Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) first came to market.

“This is a lot like Uber. The regulators wanted to knock Uber out of business, but the people wanted Uber and the people won.”

Earlier this week, SkyBridge filed for a “Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF” with the SEC.

According to the filing, the new ETF will invest at least 80% of its net assets in common stocks of crypto industry companies and digital economy companies.

Price Action: At the time of writing, ALGO was trading at a price of $2.15 after rising by 5.96% over the last 24 hours. 

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Media

Related Articles

Cathie Wood Snaps Up $45M In Robinhood On Debut, Adds $73M In Twitter

Cathie Wood Snaps Up $45M In Robinhood On Debut, Adds $73M In Twitter

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management snapped over 1.29 million shares, estimated to be worth about $45.18 million, in Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) on Thursday as the shares of the company key to the "stonk" revolution read more
Polychain, A16z Face Unregistered Security Lawsuit Over Internet Computer Token Sale

Polychain, A16z Face Unregistered Security Lawsuit Over Internet Computer Token Sale

Dfinity's highly-anticipated Internet Computer (CRYPTO: ICP) platform found itself amid a major controversy after a class-action lawsuit been filed in California describes it as an unregistered security. read more
SafeMoon, Shiba Inu Bring Little-Known Crypto Exchange Ahead Of Tinder On iPhone App Store Chart

SafeMoon, Shiba Inu Bring Little-Known Crypto Exchange Ahead Of Tinder On iPhone App Store Chart

The iPhone app for BitMart, a cryptocurrency exchange associated with quick listing of meme coins such as Shiba Inu (SHIB) and SafeMoon (SAFEMOON), gained ground on Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) App Store. read more
Fintech Spotlight: Metromile To Accept Premiums, Pay Claims In Bitcoin

Fintech Spotlight: Metromile To Accept Premiums, Pay Claims In Bitcoin

Metromile Inc (NASDAQ: MILE), an insurance-focused fintech powered by data science and machine learning, announced Thursday it will allow policyholders the option to pay for insurance and receive payment for claims in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) or U.S. dollars. read more