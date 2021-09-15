fbpx

Ethereum Successfully Evades Network Attack

bySamyuktha Sriram
September 15, 2021 10:05 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Ethereum Successfully Evades Network Attack

The Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) blockchain successfully evaded a network attack on Tuesday.

What Happened: Marius Van Der Wijden, an Ethereum researcher and Go Ethereum software client developer, revealed the failed attack on Twitter.

According to him, only a small percentage of nodes — roughly 0.8% of all ETH nodes — fell victim to the attack, which attempted to trick them into switching to an invalid chain.

“The chain has been overtaken in length by the good chain now and should be overtaken in difficulty soon. Also looks like the attacker is not mining further on his published invalid chain. Another great demonstration of how client diversity makes Ethereum stronger,” he noted.

At the time of writing, the main chain had also been overtaken in difficulty and all affected nodes reported back to the chain without the fake blocks. As a result, there was no immediate action required from node operators.

Incidentally, two other blockchains suffered a major outage on the same day.

Ethereum competitor Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) went offline because of a large increase in transaction load. Solana’s validators are currently working towards restarting the network.

Arbitrum, a layer 2 blockchain network, went offline for 45-minutes.

“Funds were never at risk, but the submission of new transactions stopped during the downtime,” said Arbitrum.

As of yesterday, the Total Value Locked (TVL) in Arbitrum exceeded $2 billion. The Ethereum scaling solution recently raised $120 million in funding from investors such as Mark Cuban, Redpoint Ventures, Pantera Capital and Alameda Research.

ETH Price Action: At publication Wednesday, Ethereum was trading at $3,382 after gaining 1.68% over the past 24-hours.

Photo: JJ Ying on Unsplash

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Top Stories Markets

Related Articles

Why The Solana Network Crashed On Tuesday

Why The Solana Network Crashed On Tuesday

High-speed blockchain Solana's (CRYPTO: SOL) network suffered a major outage on Tuesday, sending the value of its native token plummeting by more than 15% in under 12 hours. read more
These Cryptocurrencies Are Seeing Higher Interest Than Dogecoin On Twitter Today

These Cryptocurrencies Are Seeing Higher Interest Than Dogecoin On Twitter Today

The following cryptocurrencies are seeing the highest interest on Twitter in the early hours of Wednesday, as per Cointrendz data. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC): The largest cryptocurrency by market cap is seeing the highest interest on the microblogging platform. Bitcoin traded 2.76% higher at $47,075.06 over the past 24 hours. BTC is down 27.4% from its all-time high. read more
Apple Blocked Ethereum Wallet For Displaying NFTs, Says Startup

Apple Blocked Ethereum Wallet For Displaying NFTs, Says Startup

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is purportedly blocking an Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) from its App Store because it lets users view non fungible tokens or NFTs. read more
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Shoot Up While Solana Falls On Network Crash

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Shoot Up While Solana Falls On Network Crash

Major coins like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) traded higher on Tuesday night as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 3.75% to $2.13 trillion. read more