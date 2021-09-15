EXCLUSIVE: From Children's Book To NFT Sensation, AlphaBetty Doodles Is Just Getting Started

AlphaBetty Doodles is an increasingly popular NFT project that aims to help children and teachers through charitable donations.

The project was originally created as a book to help children learn the alphabet, AlphaBetty Doodles artist Cheryl Griffin said Tuesday on Benzinga's new NFT show "The Roadmap."

The name came about more than 10 years ago as a play on the word "alphabet," Griffin explained.

"I'm really proud of it. It's colorful, it's bright and it appeals to kids, but also to families alike," she said.

More On AlphaBetty Doodles: According to the project description on OpenSea, "AlphaBetty Doodles is a vibrant character who helps children go through the alphabet in colourful style. She was created to bring fun into learning the alphabet, and brought into the NFT world to provide that same experience to young people learning about blockchain technology."

Griffin told Benzinga she took inspiration for the designs from popular productions including "Star Wars," "Snow White" and "The Wizard Of Oz."

"Everyone seems to have a different favorite look based on the color combinations or a trait," she said.

Front end technician Ken Malibu said two of his favorite traits are the lightsaber and the little monkey. He also likes the backgrounds that incorporate the AlphaBetty Doodles logo, he added.

"We tried to have a few nodes to the NFT space," Malibu said.

What's Next For NFT Project: The AlphaBetty Doodles team plans to release merchandise relatively soon. They are in the process of completing the website, which will display the AlphaBetty Doodles merchandise, Malibu told Benzinga.

Prospective customers will be required to own at least one AlphaBetty NFT in order to gain access to the merchandise, he noted.

Community admin Schockermandan, who was interviewed alongside Griffin and Malibu, said the team is now recognizing opportunities that it wasn't sure it would have before selling out of the AlphaBetty Doodles NFT project.

The team is exploring publishing opportunities for a full-scale AlphaBetty Doodles book and looking into building its metaverse, Shockermandan said.

"I think about our digital, physical and charitable roadmap being kind of three different things."

If AlphaBetty Doodles can continue to grow its unique owner base, eventually it's going to succeed. One of the best parts of the project has been the ability to make donations to causes that the team is passionate about, he said.

Griffin, Malibu and Shockermandan all expressed the same sentiment of wanting to give back to children and teachers as a result of experiences in their own lives. The AlphaBetty Doodles team plans to continue to expand its charitable reach as the project progresses.

The trio went on to discuss the project's celebrity attention, social-media-based community and more.

See the full interview here: