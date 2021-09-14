fbpx

Dogecoin Sees Drop In Twitter Interest But These Cryptocurrencies Are Buzzing Today

byMadhukumar Warrier
September 14, 2021 6:18 am
The following cryptocurrencies are seeing the highest interest on Twitter in the early hours of Tuesday, as per Cointrendz data.

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC): The apex cryptocurrency is seeing the highest interest on the microblogging platform. Bitcoin traded 2.04% higher at $45,783.25 over the past 24 hours. BTC is down 30.2% from its all-time high.

MicroStrategy Inc. (MSTR), the Michael Saylor-led business intelligence firm and the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, said in a regulatory filing on Monday that it has acquired another 5,050 more BTC for about $242.9 million.

Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC): Litecoin, a fork of BTC, is the second-most discussed cryptocurrency on Twitter. The altcoin traded almost 2.8% higher at $179.19 over 24 hours at press time but is down 56.6% from its all-time high.

Litecoin surged on Monday after a fake press release circulated that retail giant Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has formed a partnership with the cryptocurrency. The fake news was also reported by mainstream news outlets.

Walmart later denied the news, while the Litecoin Foundation acknowledged that one of its employees retweeted the fake announcement.

Solana (CRYPTO: SOL): Solana, the seventh-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, is trending at the no. 3 spot on Cointrendz’s list. The altcoin is up 8.7% during the past 24 hours to $165.82 but is down 22.7% from its all-time high.

It was reported that London-based blockchain advisory firm Moonrock Capital acquired the 13th rarest Degenerate Ape NFT sold on the Solana blockchain for $1.1 million. Moonrock acquired the NFT by paying 5,980 of Solana’s SOL tokens.

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH): The second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap was placed on the fourth sport on the Cointrendz list. ETH traded 3.9% higher at $3308.72 over 24 hours at press time. Since its all-time high, the cryptocurrency is down 24.1%.

Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA): The cryptocurrency project founded on peer-reviewed research was trending on the fifth spot on the Cointendz list. ADA traded 2.3% higher at $2.40 over 24 hours but is down 22.4% from its all-time high reached earlier this month.

One of the so-called “Ethereum killers”, ADA fell earlier this week on supposed profit booking after the project implemented smart contracts over the last weekend.

Velas (CRYPTO: VLX), Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO: HBAR), Tezos (CRYPTO: XTZ) and Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT) are the other most-mentioned coins on Twitter.

Dogecoin has been mentioned in 1,151 tweets in the 24 hours leading to press time, less than 50% of Cardano's 2,478 mentions — a substantial decline for the meme cryptocurrency compared to months earlier when it would feature among the top 3 on a near-regular basis. 

