fbpx

Why Is Dogecoin Reversing Course Today?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
September 14, 2021 3:50 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Is Dogecoin Reversing Course Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 1.1% higher at $0.2369 over 24 hours early morning Tuesday.

What’s Moving? The Shiba Inu-themed coin has plunged 21.7% over a seven-day trailing period.

Against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), DOGE traded 2% and 2.3% lower, respectively.

The meme cryptocurrency is up 4,054.79% since the year began.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Why Is It Moving? DOGE's recovery is in line with other major coins at press time, which traded in the green as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 3.26% to $2.08 trillion.

At press time, DOGE did not attract high interest on Twitter as it was mentioned in 1,243 tweets, while BTC, the top cryptocurrency in Cointrendz’s list of Twitter’s ten most mentioned coins, attracted 7,240 tweets.

Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC) was the second-most mentioned cryptocurrency on Twitter. On Monday, a fake press release that announced a partnership between LTC and Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) led to a steep spike in the cryptocurrency’s price.

Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus noted that LTC skyrocketed 25% on “the BS.” after which the “gains [were] erased in minutes.” Markus said this was a wake-up call not to take “this stuff so seriously.”

Meanwhile, in a Benzinga survey of sentiment, 68.3% of respondents said that DOGE will reach $1 by the end of 2021.

Also on Monday, YouTuber Matt Wallace said he was buying the dip in Dogecoin. He announced the purchase of 6,900 coins for a total price of $1,664.34.

The number 69 carries sexual connotations and is often used by the DOGE community along with 420, which is connected to cannabis.

See Also: Why This Voyager Ad For Crypto Trading Has Dogecoin Community All Excited

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Dogecoin Co-Creator, Others React To Litecoin-Walmart Fiasco: Why You Shouldn't Take 'This Stuff So Seriously'

Dogecoin Co-Creator, Others React To Litecoin-Walmart Fiasco: Why You Shouldn't Take 'This Stuff So Seriously'

Monday’s Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC) spike thanks to a fake press release about its non-existent partnership with Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) is a wake-up call to not take “this stuff so seriously,” as per Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) co-creator Billy Markus. read more
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Stay Subdued But 'Hodlers' Are Unfazed By Recent Sell-Off

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Stay Subdued But 'Hodlers' Are Unfazed By Recent Sell-Off

Major coins traded lower on Monday night as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 3.29% to $2.05 trillion. read more
What's Going On With Dogecoin Today?

What's Going On With Dogecoin Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 3% higher at $0.3017 in the early hours of Thursday. What’s Moving? The Shiba Inu-themed coin gained 10.09% in a seven-day trailing period.  read more
Here's Why 'Dogecoin Manifesto' Is Trending On Twitter Today

Here's Why 'Dogecoin Manifesto' Is Trending On Twitter Today

The hashtag "#dogecoinmanifesto" is trending on Twitter as of press time. read more