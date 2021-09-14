fbpx

Disney, Facebook, Robinhood, Zoom, Coinbase And More: These Are Cathie Wood's Key Trades From Monday

byRachit Vats
September 14, 2021 5:57 am
Disney, Facebook, Robinhood, Zoom, Coinbase And More: These Are Cathie Wood's Key Trades From Monday

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Monday snapped up 19,300 shares — estimated to be worth about $3.57 million — in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS), as the media and entertainment company scores success with the theater-only ‘Shang-Chi’ release.

Disney shares closed 0.47% higher at $184.98 on Monday.

Ark deployed the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE:ARKW) to buy the shares in Disney. Wood's firm first bought shares in Disney on May 15, likely to benefit from the reopening of theme parks after the vaccine rollout.

Ahead of Monday’s trades, Ark Invest had piled up 338,504 shares — worth $62.33 million — in Disney via ARKW in a total of four separate trades. No other Ark ETF holds shares in Disney.

The popular money manager’s decision to buy more shares in the company follows Disney’s U.S. box office success for its new Marvel Cinematic Universe release “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” that has reigned for a second consecutive week as the top-grossing film in the United States.   

Here are some of the other key trades for Ark on Monday:

  • Bought 101,823 shares — estimated to be worth about $24.73 million — in Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) on the dip. Shares of the cryptocurrency exchange closed 2.2% lower at $242.84 on Monday.
  • Sold 47,842 shares — estimated to be worth about $18 million — in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) via the Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKF) on the day shares of the company slipped 0.6%.
  • Bought 153,075 shares — estimated to be worth $6.2 million — in Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) on the dip. Shares of the company closed 1.4% lower at $40.60 on Monday.
  • Bought 47,549 shares — estimated to be worth about $13.8 million — in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) on the dip. Shares of the video streaming company closed 3.73% lower at $290.24 on Monday.
  • Sold 135,536 shares — estimated to be worth about $10.87 million — in JD.com Inc (NASDAQ:JD). Shares of the U.S.-listed Chinese company closed 0.58% lower at $80.17.

