Win A Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT If You Can Beat 2,019 People At Fantasy Football

byChris Katje
September 13, 2021 6:07 pm
Following up on a recent daily fantasy contest awarding a winner with a CryptoPunks NFT, DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) will hold a contest for another popular non-fungible token.

What Happened: The DraftKings NFL Air it Out for an Ape is a daily fantasy football contest set for Sept. 19. The contest costs $100 to join and is limited to 2,020 entries.

The winner of the contest will received Bored Ape Yacht Club #4684. The Ape was purchased six days ago by DraftKings for 45.95 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

Bored Ape #4684 ranks as the #7509 most rare Ape out of 10,000 in the series. The Ape features a Stuntman Helmet and Gray Fur, traits only available in 2% and 5% of the 10,000 Apes, respectively.

The current floor prize, or lowest priced for sale, is 33.6 Ethereum, or around $110,413 for Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs.

The total prize pool of the contest is valued at $181,823, with the top 35 players earnings cash or the Bored Ape. Second and third place will receive $2,000 and $1,000, respectively. Thirty-fifth place will earn $150.

Related Link: Here's How Much 101 Bored Apes Just Sold For At Sotheby's Auction 

Why It’s Important: DraftKings continues to utilize NFTs as a way to grab headlines and potentially attract new users to its platform.

For many NFT collectors and investors, CryptoPunks and Bored Ape Yacht Club are out of their price range.

DraftKings has offered a golf and an NFL contest to give away a CryptoPunk. The new contest shows validation that Bored Ape is one of the top NFT projects.

The Sept. 12 contest that gave away a CryptoPunk was filled with 6,440 entries and had a cost of $25 to enter.

DraftKings co-founder Matt Kalish, who has a Bored Ape as his Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) profile picture, shared the contest details on Twitter.

“Contest in the lobby now – tell your frens and support it (play or share) if you want to see more contest like this!” Kalish said.

DraftKings appears ready to launch more NFT prizes in the future.

The sports betting and daily fantasy company launched its own NFT platform this year with some top names available for DraftKings customers.

