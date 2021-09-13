Will Dogecoin Reach $1 By 2022?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

This week we posed the following question to Benzinga visitors: By the end of the year, will Dogecoin reach $1?

For the uninitiated, Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was introduced as a joke in 2013 to help raise public awareness of the capabilities of blockchain technology.

Though Dogecoin was originally intended as a joke, it’s gaining momentum in 2021 thanks to its passionate online community.

A brief history of the cryptocurrency reveals Dogecoin has been involved in a number of highly public news stories, including its successful $50,000 fundraiser to send the Jamaican Bobsled Team to the 2014 Winter Olympics after the athletes qualified but did not have the financial backing to attend.

Here are the full results from this week’s survey:

Yes, Dogecoin will reach $1 by the end of 2021: 68.3%

No, Dogecoin will not reach $1 by the end of 2021: 31.7%

Check out what’s holding Dogecoin back of late and whether Dogecoin has a path to $1 in our recent report on the meme cryptocurrency.

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in September 2021 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 1,000 adults.