Osmosis, ICON Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Tezos (CRYPTO: XTZ) is up 15.7% at $7.51. The trading volume for this coin is currently $2.32 billion, which is 8.43% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $XTZ’s estimated market cap is $6,365,475,851 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 844,464,755.6

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 9,633,179,218

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 279,104,372.81

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 235,683,027.84

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 170,684,608

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000

Circulating Supply: 669,416,732.46

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 1,052,561,461.69

Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

Huobi Token (CRYPTO: HT) decreased by 3.05% to $14.19 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 164.19 million, which is 0.65% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $HT’s estimated market cap is $2,350,854,928 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 166,099,511.25

Max Supply: 500,000,000

Circulating Supply: 967,062,585.79

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 18,814,906

Max Supply: 21,000,000

Circulating Supply: 39,906.37

Max Supply: 39,906.37

Circulating Supply: 203,271.03

Max Supply: 203,271.03

Circulating Supply: 66,752,614.52

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 48,013,928,909.16

Max Supply: 99,225,164,238.5

Powered by CoinGecko API