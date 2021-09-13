Scaramucci's SkyBridge Capital Launches NFT Platform Flatter

Anthony Scaramucci-owned hedge-fund investment company SkyBridge Capital is the latest entrant into the world of NFTs.

At the SALT conference, which is underway in New York, the company announced the launch of Flatter, a NFT platform which combines NFTs with “exclusive experiences,” “sought-after collectibles” and philanthropy.

What Happened: "I’m excited to introduce this new concept and to tie the first two pieces to the SALT conference, which was itself groundbreaking when first launched in 2009," Scaramucci said.

Talking about Flatter, Saramucci said: "I’ve always wanted to be at the forefront of technological innovation, and this platform gives us an opportunity to make NFTs tangible by pairing them with one-of-a-kind collectibles and experiences."

According to the report, the first debut on the Flatter platform will be two NFT SALT-themed packages.

The first would offer a NFT representing 140 bottles of rare whiskey, adorned with a portrait of SALT founder Scaramucci created by French digital artist 8th Project. Both artist and subject will sign the whiskey bottles.

Along with that, the package includes a ticket to SALT 2022 and admission for two to a VIP dinner where artists would be present. A portion of that amount will go to the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

The second package would offer NFT SALT tickets with the SALT logo, decorated on a colored salt shaker.

The tickets would allow access to all domestic and international SALT conferences for life, and they would receive VIP treatment.

These whiskey bottles would sell in three blocks; the first would have a price tag at 1 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), the second at 1.25 ETH, and the third at 1.5 ETH. Buyers can pay in U.S. dollars. Currently, 1 ETH is worth over $2,300.

What Else Happened: In another development, SkyBridge Capital has partnered with a trading platform called NAX and Algorand to enhance blockchain usage by institutions.

The hedge fund has joined forces with NAX to raise $250 million through a series of fundraising events.

According to the report, SkyBridge aims to develop a fund called UNLOX, and the co-founder and CEO of SkyBridge, Scaramucci,will serve as chairman.

Algorand Foundation has recently launched a $300-million fund for protocols aiming to use its blockchain.

Image Source: FlatterNFT.com