fbpx

Dogecoin: Last Week's Top Crypto Loser?

byAdrian Zmudzinski
September 14, 2021 8:20 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Dogecoin: Last Week's Top Crypto Loser?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) saw a major selloff during the latest downturn in the broader cryptocurrency market.

What Happened: According CoinMarketCap data, Dogecoin saw much more significant losses than all of the major cryptocurrencies. As of press time, at its price of 24 cents, the coin is now down 23.23% over the last seven days.

The coin has lost much more than its peers. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is 14% down over the same time, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) 18.65% and Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) 15.73%.

Dogecoin's apparent lack of a real use case and sound fundamentals make it a largely speculative asset where we can reasonably expect little capital to be stationed in hopes of long-term gains.

For this reason, Dogecoin holders are more easily spooked when losses arise, since a large portion of them are motivated by hopes of short-term gains rather than long-term vision.

A late August report also described Dogecoin as a dangerous speculative joke that is largely controlled by a handful of wealthy entities and sees almost no actual use.

At the time of the research, a single address held 28% of all DOGE; the top 11 addresses held 46% of the circulating coins; and the top 82 addresses held 64%. Such a distribution purportedly "centralized supply effectively creates a small cabal of players with […] the ability to dictate the Doge price at will."

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Why Is Dogecoin Reversing Course Today?

Why Is Dogecoin Reversing Course Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 1.1% higher at $0.2369 over 24 hours early morning Tuesday. What’s Moving? The Shiba Inu-themed coin has plunged 21.7% over a seven-day trailing period. read more
Dogecoin Co-Creator, Others React To Litecoin-Walmart Fiasco: Why You Shouldn't Take 'This Stuff So Seriously'

Dogecoin Co-Creator, Others React To Litecoin-Walmart Fiasco: Why You Shouldn't Take 'This Stuff So Seriously'

Monday’s Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC) spike thanks to a fake press release about its non-existent partnership with Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) is a wake-up call to not take “this stuff so seriously,” as per Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) co-creator Billy Markus. read more
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Stay Subdued But 'Hodlers' Are Unfazed By Recent Sell-Off

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Stay Subdued But 'Hodlers' Are Unfazed By Recent Sell-Off

Major coins traded lower on Monday night as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 3.29% to $2.05 trillion. read more
Will Dogecoin Reach $1 By 2022?

Will Dogecoin Reach $1 By 2022?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to Benzinga visitors: By the end of the year, will Dogecoin reach $1?  read more