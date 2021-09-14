fbpx

$20B Hedge Fund Launches Crypto Unit

byAdrian Zmudzinski
September 14, 2021 10:54 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
$20B Hedge Fund Launches Crypto Unit

The $20-billion United Kingdom-based hedge fund Brevan Howard is looking to "significantly expand" its involvement with cryptocurrencies.

What Happened: Brevan Howard CEO Aron Landy said the company has a "commitment to rapidly expanding its platform and offerings in cryptocurrencies and digital assets," according to a Monday Reuters report.

For this reason, the firm is launching its "BH Digital" division to manage its crypto and hired CMT Digital Chief Executive Colleen Sullivan to lead its investments in the space.

The report follows recent data revealing that institutions already held over $70 billion of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) at the time, equivalent to as much as 4% of the coin's total supply, or 1,476,568 BTC.

Howard previously invested in EOS (CRYPTO: EOS) developer Block.one and the ICE-owned digital assets platform Bakkt.

Earlier this summer, he also led a $25-million extension raise for London crypto financial services provider Copper.co and invested in Asian crypto exchange Kikitrade. Lastly, he also owns 25% of a U.S. hedge fund that owns $600 million of Bitcoin and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), One River Digital Asset Management.

BTC Price Action: Bitcoin is trading up 4.96% over 24 hours at $46,391.15. 

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets

Related Articles

Bitcoin Reverses Course, Breaks Bullishly From This Pattern: What's Next?

Bitcoin Reverses Course, Breaks Bullishly From This Pattern: What's Next?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) broke up bullishly from a descending trendline Benzinga called out on Sunday. read more
What You Need To Know About Ethereum Backer Joe Lubin

What You Need To Know About Ethereum Backer Joe Lubin

Joe Lubin is the co-founder of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and the CEO of ConsenSys. In a Financial Times interview, Lubin said that cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance (DeFi), and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are now entering the pop culture. read more
The First NFT Drop in Supercar History Announced by Lamborghini Family

The First NFT Drop in Supercar History Announced by Lamborghini Family

The owner and heir of the Ferruccio Lamborghini Museum, Tonino and Ferruccio Jr, have announced the first NFT drop in Lamborghini history in collaboration with Elysium Bridge, to exclusively sell the rarest pieces from their private collection. read more
Do You Pay Cryptocurrency Taxes? A Complete Guide on Crypto Tax With The Help Of Official IRS Tax Guidelines

Do You Pay Cryptocurrency Taxes? A Complete Guide on Crypto Tax With The Help Of Official IRS Tax Guidelines

The answer to the question- Do you pay cryptocurrency taxes, in a single word would be yes! But, the reality is way more complicated than just a simple yes or no.  It has been more than a decade that cryptocurrency has come into existence, but the matter itself and its taxation is ambiguous for many. read more