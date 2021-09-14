Top 10 NFT Projects By Weekly Sales Volume (Deeper Dive): Axie Infinity, Bored Ape Yacht Club, CryptoPunks Lead Way

The non-fungible token market continues to heat up and is seeing record sales volume on platforms like OpenSea, an NFT marketplace for buying and selling items.

This week’s top 10 list was topped by several NFT projects that are considered “blue chip” names and among the all-time leaders in sales volume.

Here is a look at the top 10 NFT projects by sales volume from the past week, as reported by CryptoSlam:

Axie Infinity: $143.0 million, -3.8% Bored Ape Yacht Club: $37.7 million, -46.0% CryptoPunks: $34.0 million, -55.5% Loot: $33.4 million, -83.5% The Sevens: $31.3 million, +615.6% Art Blocks: $24.6 million, -80.8% PUNKS Comic: $23.8 million, -10.8% CrypToadz: $18.6 million, NA Mutant Ape Yacht Club: $18.0 million, -82.9% 888 Inner Circle: $15.4 million, NA

What Happened: This week’s list was dominated by three well-known projects. Axie Infinity topped the week’s sales volume and ranks first over the last 30 days with a sales volume of $708.4 million. Axie Infinity ranks first for all-time NFT sales volume with sales of $1.93 billion.

Bored Ape Yacht Club saw another big drop in sales volume after having its big Mutant Ape Yacht Club launch two weeks ago. The NFT project was featured prominently in news with a Sotheby’s auction selling 101 Bored Apes.

The Sevens had a huge launch shortly before the week began. The project did face some criticism as someone was able to mint more than the original max transaction limit via the contract. The project’s floor price fell as a result.

Loot saw its sales volume fall after topping the list last week. The text-based NFT project has a sales volume of more than $238 million since launching.

Art Blocks continues to appear on the top 10 list and has a sales volume of over $755 million since launching.

This week’s other newcomers were CrypToadz and 888 Inner Circle.