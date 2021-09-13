fbpx

Elon Musk Sends Floki-Themed Dogecoin Knock-Off Soaring 1000% With Single Tweet

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
September 12, 2021 9:30 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Elon Musk Sends Floki-Themed Dogecoin Knock-Off Soaring 1000% With Single Tweet

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), posted a picture of his newly arrived Shiba Inu dog Floki on Twitter and that was enough to send Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) knock-offs named after the pooch soaring. 

What Happened: Musk tweeted a photo of the fast asleep Floki on Sunday, simply saying “Floki has arrived.”

Musk’s Twitter following including Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus noted the arrival of Musk’s latest pet. 

Musk’s post has led to the soaring of Dogecoin knock-offs that have the word “Floki” in their name.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Shiba Floki (CRYPTO: FLOKI) traded 1406.37% higher at $0.000000008379 over 24 hours. For the week, FLOKI is up 1036.14%. 

FLOKI is up 1206.58% and 1184.37% against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) respectively. 

It is noteworthy that the token is down 43.52% since it touched an all-time high of 0.00000001 in mid-July. 

Another token, Floki Inu (CRYPTO: FLOKI), is also up 104.15% at $0.00003291. FLOKI gained 68.72% over a seven-day period.

FLOKI hit an all-time high of $0.00004065 on Sunday and is trading 21.07% below that level.

In comparison, Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is up 2.82% at $0.25 over 24 hours. Over a seven-day trailing period, DOGE is down 20.72%. 

Meanwhile, Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO: BABYDOGE), a self-described son of DOGE, was trading 0.76% at $0.000000000591 over 24 hours. The puppy-themed coin fell 26.66% for the week.

Why It Matters: It was at the end of June that Musk had said he would name his dog Floki and around that time multiple Floki-themed coins began to emerge.

See Also: Dogecoin Co-Creator Warns: Be 'Realistic' About Investing In Plentiful Binance, Ethereum Ecosystem Tokens

There is a growing demand for the Japanese Shiba Inu breed of dogs thanks to both Musk and Dogecoin.

Dogecoin’s mascot is a Shiba Inu named Kobasu. A piece of non fungible token art bearing the original Dogecoin meme featuring Kobasu recently soared in value to a peak of $550 million.

Musk disclosed on Sunday that Floki was yet to forge a friendship with his other dog Marvin. 

In January, shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) hit an all-time high after Musk said he purchased a hand-knit woot “Marvin the Martian” helmet for Marvin on the e-commerce platform.

Read Next: This Rival Meme Crypto Has Outperformed Dogecoin In Last 3 Months

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Green Eggs & SPAC: What Could Tweet From Elon Musk Mean?

Green Eggs & SPAC: What Could Tweet From Elon Musk Mean?

One of the most influential names in the investing world tweeted about SPACs on Monday. The question is what could the tweet mean. read more
7 Electric Vehicle Accounts To Follow On Twitter

7 Electric Vehicle Accounts To Follow On Twitter

It's Follow Friday and Benzinga is taking a look at Twitter accounts to follow that provide insight into the electric vehicle market. Here is a look at seven accounts that investors may want to follow to get information on the electric vehicle market. read more
Benzinga's 2020 Year In Review: Coronavirus Mayhem, Historic Crash And Recovery, EV Surge And More

Benzinga's 2020 Year In Review: Coronavirus Mayhem, Historic Crash And Recovery, EV Surge And More

2020 was a year unlike any other. The stock market suffered a historic crash as the COVID-19 pandemic spread to the United States. read more
Crypto as a Long Term Asset, Why You Might Want to HODL

Crypto as a Long Term Asset, Why You Might Want to HODL

Image by Bermix Studio on Unsplash read more