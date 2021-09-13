fbpx

This Week's Top 10 Highest Volume NFT's

byTyler Bundy
September 13, 2021 12:02 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
This Week's Top 10 Highest Volume NFT's

Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) have been hot recently and many cryptocurrency enthusiasts are using some of their cryptocurrency assets to purchase NFTs. NFTs are digital assets used for the purpose of art or video games purchasable using cryptocurrency. Here are the top 10 NFTs with the most volume last week with data from Dappradar.com.

  • Axie Infinity led all NFTs and traded with a volume of $144.18 million last week.

  • Bored Ape Yacht Club traded with a volume of $34.81 million last week.

  • Crypto Punks traded with a volume of $33.49 million last week.

  • Loot traded with a volume of $31.47 million last week.

  • The Sevens traded with a volume of $31.23 million last week.

  • Inertial Moment traded with a volume of $29.67 million last week.

  • PUNKS Comic traded with a volume of $21.39 million last week.

  • Art Blocks traded with a volume of $21.33 million last week.

  • The n Project traded with a volume of $21.26 million last week.

  • CrypToadz by GREMPLI traded with a volume of $20.7 million last week.

Photo: Courtesy of Axie Infinity

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets

Related Articles

Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum Turn Red Again But These Altcoins Are On A Tear Today

Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum Turn Red Again But These Altcoins Are On A Tear Today

Major cryptocurrencies traded in negative territory in the late hours of Sunday as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 0.63% to $2.05 trillion. read more
Elon Musk Sends Floki-Themed Dogecoin Knock-Off Soaring 1000% With Single Tweet

Elon Musk Sends Floki-Themed Dogecoin Knock-Off Soaring 1000% With Single Tweet

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), posted a picture of his newly arrived Shiba Inu dog Floki on Twitter and that was enough to send Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) knock-offs named after the pooch soaring.  read more
Degenerate Ape NFTs On Solana Blockchain Selling For Millions

Degenerate Ape NFTs On Solana Blockchain Selling For Millions

Following the massive success of the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT collection on the Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) blockchain, a new NFT collection on the competing Solana blockchain called the Degenerate Ape Academy is quickly gaining popularity. read more
Ark Invest Founder Cathie Wood To Invest in Canadian Bitcoin ETFs

Ark Invest Founder Cathie Wood To Invest in Canadian Bitcoin ETFs

Cathie Wood-led firm Ark Investment Management has revised the prospectus for its ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) to open the possibility of investing in crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs read more