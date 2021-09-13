This Week's Top 10 Highest Volume NFT's

Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) have been hot recently and many cryptocurrency enthusiasts are using some of their cryptocurrency assets to purchase NFTs. NFTs are digital assets used for the purpose of art or video games purchasable using cryptocurrency. Here are the top 10 NFTs with the most volume last week with data from Dappradar.com.

Axie Infinity led all NFTs and traded with a volume of $144.18 million last week.

Bored Ape Yacht Club traded with a volume of $34.81 million last week.

Crypto Punks traded with a volume of $33.49 million last week.

Loot traded with a volume of $31.47 million last week.

The Sevens traded with a volume of $31.23 million last week.

Inertial Moment traded with a volume of $29.67 million last week.

PUNKS Comic traded with a volume of $21.39 million last week.

Art Blocks traded with a volume of $21.33 million last week.

The n Project traded with a volume of $21.26 million last week.

CrypToadz by GREMPLI traded with a volume of $20.7 million last week.

Photo: Courtesy of Axie Infinity