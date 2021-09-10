Play-To-Earn Game Monster Hunters To Launch Its Presale On September 16

Play-to-earn blockchain game Monster Hunters will take the gaming industry by storm. The game provides numerous innovative features, including multiple levels of monsters to fight, boss fights, and NFT farming. The token sale for this project will kick off on September 16, 2021.

Blockchain games embracing the play-to-earn model can change the lives of millions of people. Monster Hunters is an upcoming offering in this genre. The game draws inspiration from The Witcher books, Netflix-adapted (NASDAQ:NFLX) television show, and Monster Hunter, a popular gaming franchise. Moreover, the developers put everything into a compelling visual package to provide quality graphics and designs to all players.

The overarching theme of the game is Greek Mythology. The game world consists of a large continent roamed by various races, including humans, monsters, and Hunters. Additionally, the game draws inspiration from The Witcher and Monster Hunter to provide a compelling and engaging play-to-earn experience.

One unique aspect about Monster Hunters is how players need to obtain Spell Books. Once a Spell Book is obtained, players can Summon the Hunters and begin playing the game. Hunters are divided into different classes, each with benefits and potential drawbacks. Your task is to make them more powerful and put together a solid team to hunt down monsters. These monsters can have four different levels, each of which provides different rewards. There are also Boss Fights for experience and other rewards to tackle.

Boss Fights are high-level monsters that will only be accessible under certain conditions. Players need specific Rare-quality and High-experience Hunters to win these fights. It is an end-game mode that players can work toward while building up their team members and leveling up Hunters. Additionally, higher-rarity Hunters will earn more rewards in the game. If players acquire the highest rarity, their rewards will increase by over 50%.

Players can exchange Hunters in the built-in marketplace. Whether you want to trade, buy, or sell, the player is in full control. As all Hunters are NFTs, prices can be as high or low as players want them to.

Part of Monster Hunters is the appeal to farm NFTs. The team will add the functionality later on per the roadmap. Once it goes live, players can stake their native game NFTs to earn HunterX rewards. It is a passive income option for those who want to explore that opportunity.

Monster Hunters has undergone an audit courtesy of Solidproof before launching its play-to-earn blockchain game. More information about the audit can be found via this link. Additionally, the DApp for Monster Hunters is available on the website, allowing players to get a hands-on impression of the game world.

The roadmap for Monster Hunters has future milestones the team aims to check off. Boss Fighting, more NFT characters, and NFT farming will come in Phase 2. A mobile game for iOS and Android will follow in Phase three, with the help of an undisclosed gaming studio.

The Monster Hunters team will organize its token presale on September 16, 2021. Twenty-two percent of the total token supply will be available for sale during this event. Interest parties can pick up HutnerX coins at the price of 52,000 HunterX per 1 BNB. The presale will take place on the UniCrypt platform. The team will announce more details via their social media channels.

About Monster Hunters

Welcome to the Monster Hunters kingdom, a place where all the bravest Hunters and Warriors seek and fight Monsters for justice Monster Hunters is a Play to Earn game. It’s originally inspired by The Witcher movie series – games and the Monster Hunter movie itself.

Media contacts

Name: Jakub Glik

Company name: non

Email: admin@monsterhunters.app

Website: monsterhunters.app

City: Warsaw

Image by 11333328 from Pixabay