This Rival Meme Crypto Has Outperformed Dogecoin In Last 3 Months

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has been outpaced over the last 90 days to press time on Friday by a rival meme coin.

What’s Moving?: The self-described Dogecoin-killer Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) has shot up 29.17% in the last 90 days while DOGE has declined 15.52%.

See Also: How To Buy Shiba Inu (SHIB)

At press time, SHIB traded 5% higher at $​​0.000007405 over 24 hours and was up 5.45% for the week.

Against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), SHIB rose 3.83% and 5.46%, respectively.

DOGE traded 1.56% higher at $0.26 over 24 hours and fell 12.78% over the last seven days.

Why Is It Moving? SHIB garnered minor interest from investors on Twitter at press time as it was mentioned in 1,482 tweets, behind Algorand (CRYPTO: ALGO), which was mentioned in 1,562 tweets, as per Cointrendz data.

See Also: Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum Chart Recovery, While Analyst Sees Cardano Ready For $5

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) said on Twitter Wednesday that Shiba Inu deposits were already open on its Pro platform ahead of a launch scheduled for Thursday.

The cryptocurrency platform clarified that Shiba Inu is “not yet” available for trading on its main platform Coinbase.com or its mobile application.

The company said it would announce separately if and when such support was added.

In April, a Messari study on the “Coinbase effect” quantified the gain post listing on Coinbase during five days of listing on the platform at 91%, reported Yahoo Finance.

Meanwhile, Shiba Inu’s Twitter handle announced it was building an ecosystem of three tokens.

We are building an ecosystem with our three tokens at the center. LEASH has a role in our roadmap. A scarce token with 18,000+ holders. One of the best ways in #ShibaSwap to obtain $BONE tokens. And soon with a completely new utility. Get some $LEASH for your $SHIB! pic.twitter.com/8MIIrUh1i3 — Shib (@Shibtoken) September 7, 2021

It is noteworthy that SHIB has declined 80.99% since it hit an all-time high of $0.0000388 in early May around the same time when DOGE hit an all-time high of $0.74.

Read Next: Bitcoin, Ethereum Bull Ark Invest Says These 3 Categories Are Driving The Explosive NFT Growth